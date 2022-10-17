“There would be an element of risk” – Wolves weighing up approach for QPR boss: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolverhampton Wanderers have identified Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale as a potential candidate to come in and succeed Bruno Lage at Molineux, according to the Express and Star.

The same outlet have reported that the Premier League side are yet to make an approach for the 42-year-old at this stage – but are seriously considering him as a potential option after seeing him thrive at Loftus Road.

Coming in at QPR to take his first head coach role in the summer, the former Rangers and Aston Villa coach has guided his current side to fourth in the Championship.

Considering they endured such a poor end to last season, their current position is a major achievement and Beale has been given a lot of credit for his work since coming in to replace predecessor Mark Warburton.

But should Wolves already be considering him as someone to get them away from danger following a poor start to the season for them, especially with Beale’s inexperience as a manager?

Josh Cole

Whereas Mick Beale has made an extremely encouraging start to life in charge of QPR, he may not be ready to work at the highest level.

Given that Wolves will be aiming to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle this season, they ought to consider drafting in an experienced individual who has achieved a relative amount of success as a manager in the Premier League.

Beale certainly doesn’t fit this criteria as he was only handed his first chance to shine as a head coach by QPR earlier this year.

Instead of taking a risk on the 42-year-old, Wolves should turn their attention elsewhere as the search for Bruno Lage’s successor continues.

Sam Rourke

There would be an element of risk in this from a Wolves perspective.

There is no doubt that Beale has had an excellent start to life in management at QPR with the R’s firmly in the play-off mix, however it is still very early days in his time as the number one and it’d be a big ask for him to take on the top job at Molineux.

Wolves are undoubtedly among the pack in the Premier League who will be looking over their shoulders with a relegation scrap a genuine possibility given their sluggish start to the season, so arguably they may need someone with more experience and nous at the very top level.

Beale is an exciting, young coach who is showing he has all the attributes to make it but Wolves simply cannot afford to get relegated this season and if I was them, i’d be looking elsewhere for now.

Adam Jones

This could end up being an excellent appointment for Wolves, although his inexperience as a manager does have to be taken into consideration by officials at Molineux.

However, he seemed to play a massive role at Villa as Steven Gerrard’s assistant and with this experience in the top flight, albeit as an assistant coach, he could potentially make the step up to the top tier seamlessly as a manager.

Nuno Espirito Santo may be the safer option as a manager who already knows most of the players and is tried and tested at this level, but in terms of a long-term option, they may be wise to choose Beale who could embark on an exciting project in the Midlands.

Already becoming accustomed to the area from his time with Villa, it shouldn’t take him long to settle in at all and if his time with QPR is anything to go by, he has the ability to make an instant impact.

He would also have the World Cup break to work with some of the players which will enable him to fully embed his playing style, so this could turn out to be a shrewd appointment.