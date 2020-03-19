‘There will be serious frustration’ – Fulham’s situation and future as football’s suspension continues

It has been a mixed bag of a season for Fulham upon their return to the Championship.

They sit in third place with nine matches left to play but there is still a sense that they should be in a stronger position given the players at their disposal.

However, the future of their campaign is now out of their hands. Football has been suspended until early April because of ongoing worldwide events and Fulham fans are now left wondering how their season will end, and if it will.

In today’s Six Pointer we take a closer look at the questions surrounding the Whites…

What will the overriding feeling about the break be at Fulham?

“There will be serious frustration at the club.

“Sitting in third place with matches against both Leeds and West Brom still to come they will have felt that they still had a real chance of squeezing into the automatic promotion places.

“They will now need to hit the ground when the season resumes which there is no guarantee off.”

QUIZ: Can you name every Fulham front-of-shirt sponsor from the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who sponsored Fulham's shirts during the 2019/20 campaign? Dafabet Betdaq BetWay Bet Victor

What will this mean for the players’ training?

“As one of the more well-moneyed clubs in the division, Fulham will have plans in place.

“Training in its typical form will have been cancelled, as with all club’s in England but players will have been given training regimes that can be carried out in isolation to ensure they are fully fit upon their return.”

What about those players coming to the end of their deals?

“This is where real uncertainty lies regarding the aim to finish the current season.

“A lot of contracts and loan deals will expire at the end of May or June and it seems that this crisis could well be going on much longer than that. So what happens with those players?

“As things stand, the Whites could be without Kongolo, Archer, Norman, Odoi, Reed, Arter, Kebano and Knockaert. Not something that many Fulham fans will want to see.”

What would be the ideal situation for The Whites?

“The season restarting ASAP.

“They may currently be six points behind the automatic promotion places, but with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Knockaert and Ivan Cavaleiro at their disposal in attack, a strong run of form is always a possibility.

“Expectations were to win promotion straight back to the Premier League and they will be desperate to do that.”

What is actually going to happen?

“The EFL seem fully intent on finishing the season, having announced financial backing for those lower down the pyramid to ensure that can happen.

“This will be good news for The Whites.

“However, the current situation is far bigger than football and if the situation continues to develop and worse, then it may will be out of their hands again.”

What can the fans be reassured by?

“Others are in the exact same situation.

“Leeds and West Brom will be sweating even worse than the Whites whilst Coventry in League One will also be desperate to see the campaign finish.

“It may not be a lot to hold onto, but the fact that this crisis is at least affecting every other team in the country should bring a shred of comfort.”