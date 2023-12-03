Highlights Rooney admits Birmingham were lucky to get a point against Rotherham, acknowledging poor performance and need for improvement.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney admitted his side were lucky to get a point against Rotherham, as he vowed to make changes to the squad over the upcoming windows.

Birmingham’s struggles under Wayne Rooney continue

The England legend was named as John Eustace’s replacement back in October, and it was a decision that divided opinion among the supporters, as Blues were doing well under the former boss.

However, the hierarchy spoke about changing the style of play as they look to build a team capable of winning promotion under Rooney, but it has been a tough start for the ex-Derby chief.

A goalless draw against the Millers on Saturday means Blues have picked up just five points from eight games under Rooney, and they now sit 15th in the table, seven points away from the play-offs and the relegation zone.

The game against Rotherham was seen as a great opportunity to pick up three points given their struggles, but Birmingham were poor, with the visitors missing some glaring opportunities that should have seen them leave with the win.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

What did Wayne Rooney say about Birmingham’s performance?

To his credit, Rooney didn’t hide away from the fact that his players weren’t up to it at St. Andrew’s, as he told Birmingham Live that he is plotting a rebuild in the future, but the current group should be capable of more.

“We were fortunate in the end to come away with a point. It was not a good game from our point of view and there are a lot of things for me to address because the basics of the game - heading the ball, defending - were not there today.

“I had this conversation with the players early on - and I told you guys as well - and we decided it’s not something we’re going to overdo (playing out from the back). When you talk about game management, of course if it’s on and there’s space to do it, then we do it. If it’s not on and teams are pressing us, we’re not at a level where we’re good enough to do that.

“Sometimes players make decisions and we get caught. We don’t look comfortable at all. What we have been working on is trying to play in the opposition’s half and play more there. That was frustrating.

“My job is to improve them as players. Within the next six months, I hope there will be changes. You want to bring players in, players will leave the club.It’s important we don’t get carried away, we have got a lot of good players. The team I selected should win that game. The team is good enough to win that game and we haven’t won the game because we got complacent.”

What next for Birmingham?

Rooney will be demanding a response from his players when they make the short trip to take on Coventry City on Friday night.

The boss has already confirmed he will make changes, with Jordan James set to start, and it will be interesting to see what XI he does select for the game against the Sky Blues.