“There will be better options out there” – West Ham eyeing Championship ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United have recently checked in on Bristol City ace Alex Scott, it has been reported.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Hammers are one of two Premier League sides to recently do so as Bristol City have reportedly slapped a £20 million price tag on his head ahead of the summer.

During the January window, several clubs were said to be tracking the youngster, including: Spurs, Brighton, Leeds, Leicester, Wolves and AFC Bournemouth.

With the West Ham link in mind, below, a few of our FLW writers have weighed up a potential move to the London Stadium for the 19-year-old.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don’t think that a move to West Ham would be a bad next step for Alex Scott to take at all.

In fact, it would probably be a brilliant move.

The Hammers are a big club, play in a big ground and have a big following and have even played regularly in Europe in recent years.

They’re struggling right now, but otherwise have been a stable Premier League side and I feel a move to a club in such a position would be beneficial when making the step up from the Championship.

We have also seen a previous EFL talent thrive at the club in Jarrod Bowen in recent times, too, which shows that if Scott is good enough, he will be given opportunities to impress.

Billy Mulley

At this rate, Alex Scott will have the freedom to choose any of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In all seriousness, the amount of interest that has surfaced for him speaks volumes about the ability he is showing in the here and now, whilst it also indicates that these clubs believe he has a very exciting future ahead of him.

It is hard to fully assess whether or not West Ham would be the next best destination for the teenage sensation.

On one hand, they have proven to be an excellent club to develop players from the lower divisions in recent years, with Flynn Downes, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio being perfect examples of that.

However, they are in a spot of bother at the moment and relegation to the Championship is a real possibility.

I think there will be better options out there from a developmental perspective.

Ned Holmes

Any move to an established Premier League club would be exciting for Alex Scott and assuming they can stay up, West Ham United represents a good place to go.

There may well be a little uncertainty concerning the future of David Moyes but West Ham are a big club and one with lofty ambitions.

Declan Rice looks as though he’s likely to move on, which could mean Scott gets opportunities at first team level next season.

Realistically, getting regular game time is one of the most important factors for the teenager as he makes his decision.

He will be a success at Premier League level and impressing at the London Stadium will draw the attention of England’s biggest clubs.