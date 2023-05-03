Carlton Palmer has warned Preston North End that he believes Ryan Lowe will leave the club this summer without assurances about transfer funds and recruitment.

Palmer labelled Lowe "a talented young manager" and predicted he will have "attractive offers out there".

Speaking after Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United, which ended North End's hopes of finishing in the top six this season, Lowe hinted that his Deepdale future could be in doubt.

He told the Lancashire Post: “I'm not even considering next season at this moment in time, I need to go away and reflect on what I want to do also. I want people that are going to follow suit.

"I want to sit down and discuss that with Peter (Risdale) and see where we go. I don't want to be a good team in the Championship, I want to be a very good team and I think the way our lads are coached and the way we work, we should be a very good team and we just fell short a little bit.”

Could Ryan Lowe leave Preston North End this summer?

It remains to be seen whether Lowe's comments were just in the heat of the moment or a real indicator that he could leave the Lancashire club this summer.

Palmer believes they're the latter and, speaking to Football League World, has warned Preston that he will walk if he doesn't get the proper assurances and will have good offers elsewhere.

He said: "You could clearly see that Ryan was disappointed with the defeat to Sheffield United. They needed a win to have a chance of being in the play-offs and they didn't do that.

"You could see his disappointment. He's put a lot of work in with his coaching staff and he alluded in a statement that he wanted to be better than a good Championship side.

"That being said, it would be sad for Preston North End to lose such a talented manager but unless he's given assurances about transfer funds and recruitment, which gives him a chance to challenge for promotion or the play-offs properly next season, then I think he will leave.

"That would be sad for Preston but Ryan is a very talented young manager and I'm sure there will be attractive offers out for there for him in the future."