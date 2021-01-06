‘There will be a riot’, ‘Travesty if this happens’ – These Bristol City fans are not happy as transfer link emerges

Middlesbrough have made an enquiry to sign Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou, who is out of contract at Ashton Gate in the summer.

As reported elsewhere today, Middlesbrough are interested in signing Famara Diedhiou. Understand that they have made an enquiry but no offers for the striker so far. Could be some decisions to be made at Ashton Gate soon. More on @Bristollive soon. #BristolCity #Boro — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) January 6, 2021

It had been suggested back in November that the target man was poised to sign a new deal at Ashton Gate, however that hasn’t happened, which has left the Robins vulnerable this month, as they know Diedhiou could leave on a free in the summer.

And, it appears Boro want to capitalise. The Athletic revealed that Neil Warnock is keen on bringing the player to Teesside, whilst Gregor MacGregor confirmed an initial enquiry has been made.

With his contract situation, Bristol City know this is the last chance to get a fee for the Senegal international if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

But, it’s fair to say that the prospect of losing the striker to a team also competing for promotion has not gone down well with the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Why would he want to go there? If he does there is a serious problem behind the scenes at AG. — Michael Horgan (@mjhhorgan72) January 6, 2021

As likeable as Fam is, I can't help but feel we could/should do better than him. Personally wouldn't be too against this. — KH (@CliftonReds) January 6, 2021

If this actually happens and moves to another championship club then there will be a riot — Kerry Dite (@dite_kerry) January 6, 2021

id rather run his contract down unless an offer comes in from abroad — robbb (@r0bpars0ns) January 6, 2021

Travesty if this happens lol! — 🅰️aron (@AaronFr54760824) January 6, 2021

Agent and player have played us and we've let them. All we've heard is "he wants to stay" — Kevin Taylor (@ohdontcry) January 6, 2021

I will be absolutely gutted if he leaves — Ryan Richardson (@Ry_Ry91) January 6, 2021