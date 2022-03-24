“There will be a lot of interest” – Journalist makes claim regarding Sunderland ace

Journalist Joe Nicholson believes that there will be lots of Championship interest in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart if the Black Cats are unable to win promotion back to the second-tier, in conversation with The Roar Podcast- Sunderland Echo.

The 25-year-old, who has netted 22 times in 39 league games this season, has proven to be a level above at times this season.

Stewart has just landed his first Scotland call-up, something else that could factor in should he gain lots of second-tier interest in the summer.

Speaking on The Roar Podcast- Sunderland Echo, Joe Nicholson praised the forward’s impact this season and stated that Championship clubs could come calling: “He’s a stand-alone top scorer at the moment in league 1 with 22 goals, really impressed with what he’s offered, not just with his goals but with his link-up play, areal presence, running into the channels, and I think he’s the first player if Sunderland do not go up this season, he’s the one that a lot of championship clubs will look at him, there will be a lot of interest.”

The verdict

League One has been home to a high number of exciting attacking talent this season, with Stewart certainly fitting that description.

The 25-year-old has been an important source of goals for the Black Cats, whilst he is someone whose physicality and link-up play has also been a common feature.

Stewart certainly has all the tools to step up to Championship level, however, if he can continue making an impact, he could help his Sunderland side to the second-tier.

It will be no surprise to see Stewart in the Championship next season after defying expectations at Sunderland this season, with the forward now possessing the chance to prove himself on the international stage.