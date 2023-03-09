“There will always be interest” – Kieran McKenna responds when quizzed on future of Ipswich Town player

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna insists contract talks with Massimo Luongo won’t take place until the end of the season despite the impressive form of the midfielder.

The 30-year-old, who has had injury issues in the past, agreed a short-term contract at Portman Road at the start of the year and after getting up to speed has featured in the last four games, which the Tractor Boys have won.

Luongo was particularly impressive in big home wins against Burton and Accrington, where he started the game and was subbed to a standing ovation.

Therefore, some are naturally wondering whether the former Sheffield Wednesday man will be given an extension.

However, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna didn’t give much away as he revealed discussions will take place in the summer.

“It’s great to see him out there on the pitch and you can see how much he’s enjoying it and how much the other players are enjoying playing with him. He’s bringing a lot to us.

“There will always be interest in a player of Massimo’s calibre. But as he said himself, now is the time for thinking about the next game, focusing on the next performance and the rest can be dealt with down the line in the summer.”

The verdict

This is a sensible update from McKenna because the reality is that a lot will depend on what division Ipswich are playing in next season, both from a football and financial perspective.

Obviously, they have Luongo on a deal for the rest of the season and the only focus he will have is on winning promotion to the Championship.

So, this is something they will revisit in the summer but the past two performances have shown that the experienced midfielder still has a lot to offer when he is fit and available.

