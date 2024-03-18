This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Rotherham United look set for an immediate return to League One after yet another poor season in the Championship.

The Millers were able to earn a point against fellow relegation rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, putting an end to a run of nine consecutive league defeats, but the point has them no closer to safety.

With eight games of their season remaining, Leam Richardson's side are 19 points adrift of Birmingham City, who sit just outside the bottom three on goal difference, meaning relegation could be confirmed as early as Easter Monday in their fixture against Millwall if results continue to go against them.

Recent history has dictated that the South Yorkshire outfit struggle to survive for more than a year in the second tier, but after Matt Taylor guided them to safety in 2022-23, there was hope among fans that United could become a bit more consistent - they have slipped back into their old ways though and a place in League One once more will likely be confirmed soon.

Leam Richardson was the right appointment for Rotherham

Despite their poor run of form throughout the entirety of the Championship season, FLW's Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre believes that Leam Richardson was the right managerial appointment for the Millers to make.

The 44-year-old was appointed in December last year following the sacking of Matt Taylor, who departed after just one win in their first 15 games of the season.

While their form has failed to turn around since his arrival at the New York Stadium, Eyre explained that he can see Richardson taking the club forward in the years to come.

"I think Richardson was the right appointment at this point," Tom told Football League World.

"It's tough in our situation because there were no standout managers, and it was one of those decisions where if you took a gamble like Danny Rohl to Sheffield Wednesday, it could pay off like it has done there, or it could go disastrously bad.

"Richardson was the right appointment.

"They are not his players and I think he's playing a style that he doesn't want to, but his pedigree proves that he is absolutely the right person to take us forward in the long run.

"I am thinking of four or five years in the future as opposed to just now - it's definitely an avenue worth exploring."

Leam Richardson has proved he can succeed in League One

It seems only a matter of when, not if Rotherham United's fate is confirmed this season.

Last term was the first time in seven campaigns that the Millers had not been either relegated, or promoted, often yo-yoing from League One to the Championship in recent times.

While this season looks set for that trend to emerge once again, there can be faith about what is to come under Richardson's stewardship in South Yorkshire.

During his time as an assistant coach to Paul Cook, Richardson has overseen three promotions, one of which came as a head coach.

Despite securing Wigan Athletic's promotion to the Championship during the 2021/22 season, he was sacked by the Latics 16 days after signing a new contract with the club.

But during that promotion success the year prior, Richardson's side showcased some of the most attractive football in the division, despite having just managed to avoid relegation the previous campaign with off-field issues after the club went into administration and received a 12-point deduction.

The 44-year-old inherited a young Wigan squad and was able to combine the exciting talent at the club with experience the following season, and has proved he has the ability to get this Rotherham side playing better football with a successful summer of transfers.

While this season may have been a disappointment, fans have the right to be excited about what is to come while Richardson is in the dugout, and just have to look at what he has accomplished in recent seasons to put their faith in him moving towards next term.