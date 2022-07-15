“There were a lot of clubs interested…” – New Derby signing reveals why he joined the Rams

Derby County‘s newest summer signing Kwaku Oduroh has revealed his motivation behind joining the Rams following his Manchester City departure.

Yesterday, the East Midlands club announced that the 19-year-old right-back had become the latest in a string of new signings as Liam Rosenior tools up for the League One season.

Oduroh left Man City earlier in the summer and has now signed a two-year contract at Pride Park – having impressed in both training and Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Bradford City while on trial at the club.

Speaking to RamsTV, the teenager said he was “delighted” to join Derby as it “feels like a new home for me and a fresh start”.

Pressed on why he’s signed for the Rams, Oduroh said: “With my situation at the end of the season, there were a lot of clubs interested. Derby came up and I really liked the sound of the project. I wanted to be part of it. I bought into it.

“I came down for a few days – they were delighted, I was delighted – and then we moved forward from there.”

He added: “I want to play in the first team as much as possible. I want to get my name out there so people know what I’m about. Obviously, I want to develop under the coach and under the players to feel comfortable around this environment.”

With Nathan Byrne’s future unclear, reinforcements were desperately needed on the right side of defence and Oduroh looks in line to start the season as part of the first choice XI.

He never made a senior appearance for Man City but offered Rams fans an exciting preview of what they can expect from him.

“As a right-back, I’m going to give 100% all the time,” said the 19-year-old. “I’m honest, I’m tough on the pitch.”

The Verdict

Derby supporters should love to hear that Oduroh has bought into the project at Pride Park and it seems as though he had plenty of options available to him before choosing to join the club.

His comments highlight that he’s hungry to prove himself and that’s exactly the sort of young player that the Rams should be looking to recruit as they continue their post-takeover rebuild.

More cover will be needed at right-back but this is a strong move that solves a problem in Rosenior’s squad.

The proof will be in the pudding but excitement is rightfully growing among fans of the East Midlands club.