Highlights Sam Byram regrets leaving Leeds United in 2016 and admits he would have stayed if he knew they would be promoted in 2020.

Byram's career didn't take off as expected due to injuries at West Ham and Norwich City.

Byram has been one of Leeds' most reliable performers this season, proving his worth and showing why he has played Premier League football in the past.

Leeds United signed former defender Sam Byram on a free transfer from Norwich City this summer, but the full-back has admitted he regrets leaving Elland Road in 2016 under Massimo Cellino.

He signed a one-year deal on a free transfer, and is well-known to the Leeds fanbase, as he came through the ranks at Elland Road. Byram would go on to make almost 150 appearances for the club before securing a high-profile switch to West Ham United for a reported fee of just shy of £4 million.

After a promising early start to his career, it’s fair to say that Byram’s career didn’t really take off as many expected it would, with injuries restricting the impact he could make with the Hammers, and at his last club, Norwich, too.

Byram managed only 36 appearances for West Ham and signed for Norwich in 2019 on a four-year deal, where he would manage 54 games during his stay, spending much of his time at Carrow Road as cover at both left-back and right-back.

His deal expired in the summer, and it was always likely that he would be moved on, which proved to be the case, as Byram was released as part of a big clear-out by the Canaries.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The 30-year-old is back with the club he left when he was 22, and worked under Leeds' new boss, Daniel Farke, during his stint with Norwich. His injury issues have been much improved, with Byram playing at both right and left-back this term, making 16 appearances in all competitions so far.

He has started 13 of Leeds' 16 league games, although he was forced off injured with a hamstring issue in the last game prior to the international break in the win over Plymouth Argyle.

Does Byram regret leaving Leeds?

Speaking to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Byram revealed the conditions for which he departed the West Yorkshire outfit in 2016, but admits he would have remained with the Whites had he known they would be promoted in 2020.

He said: "The three seasons I had involvement in, we finished (low down the Championship). In my last one, I had so many managers. There was no stability at all at the club. There was no direction I could see of us competing even in the Championship.

"I’m not sure what I am allowed to say, but Massimo Cellino tried to convince me to sign a new contract on much worse terms. When West Ham and Everton at the time were interested, giving me the chance to play in the Premier League — whether you’re a Leeds fan or not, given the opportunity to live your dream, the top aspiration, most people if they’re honest would have taken the chance.

"But I’ve thought back since and with hindsight, if I’d known that the club would achieve promotion (in 2020) — to be able to play in the Premier League with Leeds — I’d like to say I’d have turned the move down. You just can’t guess what the future holds. You have to make a decision based on the facts, on what you know and what you’re given. There are some regrets that I missed out on getting Leeds promoted, but I feel like this is a second chance to achieve that."

Should Leeds have kept Byram in 2016?

Given the quality and consistency of his performances, it is easy to say that they should have done everything they could to tie Byram down with an offer less insulting than the one Cellino put to him.

Even now, Byram has been one of Leeds' most reliable performers this season, and has shown why he has been predominantly playing Premier League football for the last few years.

Cellino's low-ball offer to Byram was not even close to the worst thing he did during his Leeds tenure, and it's not altogether surprising that it transpires that he was offering players reduced terms.

For Byram, he now has a chance to grant his wish, and gain Leeds promotion this season. He has been excellent since his return, despite many fans not being sure as to why they were signing someone with his injury record and lack of game time in recent years.