Reading have made the decision to dismiss Paul Ince as manager of the club.

The 55-year-old had been in charge since February 2022 having initially taken on the role on an interim basis before being made permanent a few months later in May.

However, the Royals’ defeat to Preston North End on Monday afternoon proved the final straw amid a horrific run of form for the team.

Did Paul Ince deserve to be sacked by Reading?

A 92nd minute winner courtesy of Brad Potts sealed all three points for the Lilywhites, which condemned Reading to a place in the bottom three with just five games remaining in the season.

Darren Ambrose has had his say on the decision, defending the former Reading boss for doing the best he could with limited resources.

The Championship side have been hit with a six point deduction penalty by the EFL for falling foul of financial regulations, with a transfer embargo also plaguing the club during Ince’s time in charge.

The former midfielder has backed Ince to prove himself at another club where these types of constraints aren’t in place.

However, he has also sympathised with Reading supporters, claiming the fanbase deserves better than what the current situation behind the scenes has presented them.

“It seems like a poisoned chalice at Reading and unfortunately there’s a few clubs around that are like that at the moment,” said Ambrose, via Talksport.

“Paul Ince will get another good job, another job in the Championship, if not League One.

“I think when he does take over a club where there’s no restrictions he does a relatively good job.

“There was just too much going on behind the scenes.

“This could be a positive move for Paul Ince, actually.

“Unfortunately for Reading, looking for a new manager now, looking like they’ll get a relegation again on their hands which is unfortunate.

“Because it’s a good club, Reading.

“It’s a good club, just run by the wrong people at the moment.”

Reading are in the middle of an eight-game winless run, having lost five and drawn three in that period.

Noel Hunt will take charge on a temporary basis, with the team’s next fixture coming against league leaders Burnley.

Can Reading avoid relegation to League One?

Reading were already hurtling towards a relegation battle before being handed a six point deduction.

Their remaining fixtures aren’t kind, with the visit of Burnley followed by promotion chasing Luton Town and Coventry City.

The final two games against Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town will be more decisive, with Wigan likely to be relegated by then and the Terriers just two points clear of Reading as it stands.

But Hunt will have a difficult time of keeping the team in the mix until then given the current form of the team.