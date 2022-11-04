“There was interest“ – Virgil van Dijk opens up on possible transfer move to Sunderland

Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that he almost signed for Sunderland before eventually moving to Southampton.

The defender is now highly regarded as one of the best in his position in the world, and has won everything he can with Liverpool over the last few years.

But before he signed for the Reds, he was an up and coming talent at Celtic.

Speaking on Gary Neville’s podcast, The Overlap, the 31-year old answered a question from a Sunderland supporter regarding a past move to the club not coming to fruition.

The Dutchman offered a candid response, confirming that the Black Cats displayed an interest in signing the centre back, but that a concrete offer never materialised.

“Wow. That’s unbelievable,” said van Dijk, via Chronicle Live.

“I would say there was interest from Sunderland at the time, yes.

“I didn’t sign anything but there were conversations.

“There was interest, there was interest.”

The defender ultimately signed for Southampton in 2015 in a move worth a reported £13 million.

His time with the Saints saw him play a role in the club reaching a League Cup final in 2017, as well as earning 6th, 8th and 17th place finishes before departing for Anfield.

Meanwhile, Sunderland go into the weekend 12th in the Championship with Tony Mowbray’s side set to face Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Verdict

Many Sunderland supporters will be wondering what could have been given what van Dijk went on to achieve.

But this is the way of the transfer market, with every club having their own what ifs.

Ultimately Sunderland were unable to provide a transfer offer to Celtic to lure the Dutchman to the Stadium of Light.

However, the club has been able to move on from their recent transfer mistakes in the last year or so and are now back showcasing a competitive side in the second division.