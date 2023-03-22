Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has confirmed that there was interest in him from other clubs in January, although he insists he didn’t come close to leaving.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the Norwegian international over the past few windows, and that intensified at the start of the year, with Newcastle and Fulham thought to be keen. Such was the level of interest, Berge missed the FA Cup tie at Wrexham, with many presuming a transfer was on the cards.

But, that didn’t happen, and the 25-year-old has remained an important part of Paul Heckingbottom’s side as they push for promotion and a place in the cup final.

And, speaking to the Norwegian media on international duty, as quoted by the Sheffield Star, Berge revealed that he had discussed a move away, but it didn’t reach an advanced stage.

“I was prepared to go and play a cup match, first and foremost, and was looking forward to it. I had visitors and people would come and watch a match. It didn’t turn out that way, and I was told that I was not part of the squad. Then it was a bit like that back and forth. The club and my agents tried to see what was possible to achieve. There was interest there.

“It never got to the point where I needed to make a choice. I wasn’t very involved. It passed, then I was playing matches again. There will be speculation. The boys know how to make a bit of fun out of it.”

Berge is expected to feature for his nation in European qualifiers against Spain and Georgia in the coming week, before returning for the Blades against Norwich on April 1.

The verdict

This is an interesting insight from Berge, and it’s good to hear him talk on the subject as it clarifies matters from earlier in the year. It’s no surprise to see there were plenty of clubs in talks about the player, but nothing was that close.

His attitude during that time was very good, even if he was withdrawn from the cup game, so there won’t be any complaints from Heckingbottom about his professionalism, and he will be pleased to still have the player.

After these international games, Berge will be focused on finishing what could be a memorable season with Sheffield United, but you can be sure that there will be more speculation in the summer, as Berge enters the final year of his contract.

