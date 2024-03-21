Highlights Clarke impresses for Sunderland, attracting Premier League interest with 15 goals this season.

Sunderland struggles to retain Clarke due to wage structure, failed contract negotiations.

Speculation grows as agent Ian Harte hints at potential move for Clarke this summer.

Ian Harte has claimed that Sunderland are unwilling to break their wage structure to keep Jack Clarke, with the winger facing an uncertain future at the Stadium of Light.

Jack Clarke continues to impress for Sunderland

It has been a difficult campaign for the Black Cats, as they languish in mid-table, unable to replicate their top six finish from the previous season.

Championship Table (As it stands March 21st) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

However, Clarke has continued to shine for Sunderland, as he’s managed 15 goals this season, and it’s no coincidence that their recent winless run has come when the attacker is injured.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that his form has attracted attention, with Lazio and Burnley having offers rejected for the player, and there’s thought to be Premier League interest in the ex-Spurs man.

Jack Clarke transfer latest

That speculation is only going to build ahead of the summer window, and Clarke’s agent, former Leeds left-back Harte, didn’t help matters by saying that he hoped his client would be on the move.

The Irishman has now stated that those comments ‘came out wrong’, but it doesn’t mean that Clarke will stay on Wearside.

And, speaking to Fee Bets, as quoted by the Sunderland Echo, the agent revealed that Sunderland have been unable to agree a fresh contract with their star man, as he gave an update on the situation.

“Burnley were keen a year ago and then Lazio came in during the January window but Sunderland didn’t feel the valuation was right. Jack has got two years left at Sunderland.

“You know, he wants to play football. When he was playing before the injury he was playing with a smile on his face and helping the team. There was a clause in Jack’s contract that if he played a certain amount of games, which he had back earlier on in the season, then he was to be offered a new deal.

“There was an offer made but it wasn’t good enough. Every football club has its structures to work to but when you have a player like Jack sometimes structures have to be broken and I don’t think that is going to change unfortunately.

“We, meaning myself and Jack, were happy to sign an additional deal at Sunderland but I don’t think they are willing to budge, unfortunately. I think under the current structure that they have, I don’t think the offer will increase.”

Related “Great fit for Brighton” - The next steps for Sunderland star Jack Clarke FLW writers assess the next career move for Sunderland's Jack Clarke with his time in the North East likely to come to an end in the summer.

Jack Clarke’s Sunderland future

You have to appreciate the honesty from Harte here, and it does at least provide an insight into what the latest is with Clarke.

As for the comments, they’re sure to cause debate among the Sunderland fans. On one hand, many will agree with Harte that when you have a talent like Clarke, you should push the boat out and do all you can to keep him.

Having said that, others will say that no player is bigger than the club in terms of breaking the wage structure, and, if they did, it could cause further problems with other players.

Ultimately, the fact that no agreement is reached indicates a summer move could be on the cards, as this is the perfect time to get the maximum fee for Clarke before his contract starts to become an issue.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but the 23-year-old has the ability to play at the highest level, and you would expect some serious offers to arrive in the coming months.