“There must be some potential in there” – Wigan Athletic fan pundit offers verdict on Anthony Scully

Following Wigan Athletic’s promotion to the Championship at the end of last season, Leam Richardson was tasked with the job of creating a side that could stay in the second tier this year.

One of the new additions this summer was young winger Anthony Scully who joined the club at the beginning of September from Lincoln City.

The 23-year-old was a regular for the Imps last season scoring 11 goals in 35 games and had started the season getting game time too.

However, since joining the Latics, the youngster has been subject to only two appearances so far whilst not being included in the squad at all for the last three games.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Wigan Athletic fan pundit Adam Pendlebury if he thinks Scully should be getting more chance in the first team and he said: “It’s quite difficult, I remember him from his Lincoln days and clearly he’s got talent certainly at League One level and League Two level I think as well, seem to remember him coming through there.

“I’ve hardly seen anything of him to be honest so it’s a very difficult question to answer. I suppose one way of looking at it is have the attackers set the world on fire? Probably not. Does he have that discipline in a positional sense that Richardson will require? Maybe he’s developing that at the moment.

“It has happened, not necessarily under Richardson but when Richardson was the assistant to Cook, there were a lot of these players that came in from a lower division in the August we tended to get the best performances out of them after Christmas.

“So, it’s hard to say now really because I don’t know who we’re comparing him to, we’ve seen so little of him. But there must be some potential in there obviously a very good player previously at Lincoln so I’m sure we’ll see him very soon it’s just a pity this year we don’t have those cup runs.”

The Verdict:

As Adam says, it is a bit of a tough one to judge right now given the lack of game time he has had meaning fans are somewhat unfamiliar with him and his performances.

However, you do have to question why he was signed if he’s not really being given the opportunities even as a substitute.

At a young age, it will naturally take him some time to adapt to the higher league and you wouldn’t expect him to produce the same numbers straightaway.

However, with Wigan currently 17th in the league and having scored no more than one goal only once in their past six games, it may be worth giving the young winger a chance to try and add something to the attack.