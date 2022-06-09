“There is undoubtedly a lot to like” – Cardiff City confirm latest summer signing: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Irish winger Callum O’Dowda.

The 27-year old has joined as a free agent having left Bristol City following the expiration of his contract.

The Bluebirds announced his arrival as part of a three-year deal, with a contract that will run until 2025.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if this is a good addition to Steve Morison’s squad…

Billy Mulley

I think it has the potential to be a good signing.

I am surprised that Bristol City were willing to let the left-sided player depart but they are evidently moving in a relatively new direction themselves.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, excellent levels of intelligence and understanding of the game, O’Dowda is someone who could make a real impact at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Given the versatility and flexibility he has shown during his career, he can be deployed within different systems at Cardiff, something that will come as a huge positive for Steve Morison.

I think O’Dowda would have been a strong addition at most Championship clubs, with Cardiff’s swift and intelligent recruitment this summer being displayed once again.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This has the potential to be a good signing, but I wouldn’t go as far as to say it is one just yet.

There is undoubtedly a lot to like – O’Dowda is of a good age and there is no transfer fee involved, however, there are also reasons to be concerned.

The Irish international has been affected by injuries over the last two seasons, and signing on a three year deal for the Bluebirds could be seen as a risk for the Welsh club.

A fresh start for O’Dowda in Wales could be exactly what the player needs, and we have seen him perform well at this level before.

As such, his signing was certainly a risk worth taking for the Bluebirds.

Toby Wilding

This does look like it could be a rather useful signing for Cardiff to have completed.

After such an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign, the Bluebirds did look as though they needed something of a squad overhaul during the summer window.

With O’Dowda their fifth signing of the summer already, that is something they are well on their way to doing, and the Irishman in particular could be a useful addition with his experience of the Championship a welcome asset in their attempts to climb back up the second-tier standings.

Indeed, the 27-year-old does have the spark to make things happen in attack, which could be just what Cardiff need after a quiet season in front of goal. The fact he joins on a free is a welcome financial bonus, making this a good piece of business.