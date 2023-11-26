Highlights Mick Beale's departure from QPR was a catalyst for the club's difficult past year, leaving fans understandably upset.

It’s fair to say that Mick Beale isn’t the most popular figure among Queens Park Rangers fans, and you can understand why.

The R’s gave the former Aston Villa coach his big break in management, appointing him as head coach in the summer of 2022, and the early signs were that it was a great move for all parties.

A productive summer saw QPR target young, hungry players, and they were on board with the way Beale wanted to play.

Michael Beale's exit has hurt QPR

The West Londoners were top of the Championship in October, which prompted serious interest from Wolves, but Beale turned down the Premier League club in order to remain with the R’s, citing ‘loyalty and integrity’ as a reason for his decision to stay.

Therefore, it was a huge shock when Beale left for Rangers a month later, with supporters understandably furious given his previous comments.

Since his exit, QPR have struggled. Neil Critchley was initially brought in to replace Beale, but he lasted a matter of months, with Gareth Ainsworth just about keeping the side in the Championship last season after more tough times.

The former player endured a miserable start to the current campaign, so he was sacked, with Marti Cifuentes now in charge of the team, who are in the relegation zone.

Whilst the board shouldn’t be absolved of blame for the decisions made since Beale’s exit, there’s no doubt his decision to leave was the catalyst for this difficult past 12 months for QPR.

However, one positive that the club can cling onto from Beale’s short reign was the signing of Kenneth Paal.

Kenneth Paal impresses for QPR

The left-back was brought in from Zwolle on a free in a move that was seen as a coup at the time, and it’s easy to see why.

Capable defensively, and always willing to get forward, Paal is a pretty complete player at this level, and he has chipped in with three goals already in the current campaign.

There will also be hope that Cifuentes’ appointment could allow the 26-year-old to continue to flourish, and to even take his game to another level.

Despite his critics, Beale was a good coach for QPR, and he had a clear style of play, one of which required a lot from the full-backs, who had to push forward, which is what Paal wants to do.

Under Ainsworth it wasn’t really the case, even if Paal still did well, as the side would adopt a more direct approach.

Now, with Cifuentes, there will be an increased focus on keeping possession, building play, and Paal will be told to get forward regularly, so it’s more suited to his game - which has been evident in the draws against Rotherham and Bristol City under the new boss.

Ultimately, the short Beale era ended very badly at QPR, and he will never be forgiven by some fans for the way he left.

But, as they look to move forward under Cifuentes and retain their status as a Championship club, they will appreciate the former boss for completing the signing of Paal, who will have a big role to play.