Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a very solid start upon their return to the Championship.

The lack of finances compared to those around them is something that has been regularly spoken about, and yet they don’t seem out of place at all.

That being said, Steven Schumacher’s side are conceding a lot of goals at the moment and they won’t always be able to outscore opponents.

Defensive issues at Home Park

Everyone in the Championship has played 15 games now, which means we are about 1/3 of the way through the season.

League leaders Leicester City have conceded the fewest goals in the division with nine, which is hardly surprising given their Premier League quality.

On the flipside, Norwich City have the most porous defence in the division with a whopping 30 goals conceded.

Meanwhile, three sides have conceded the second most goals (27). Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, and Queens’ Park Rangers are the trio in question and it's no huge surprise they sit 21st, 22nd, and 23rd respectively in the table at the time of writing.

Argyle and Southampton come next with 25 goals conceded across 15 games, which is a record that may be worrying Schumacher and co. down in the South West.

Granted, only Leicester and Ipswich Town, the top two, have scored more than the Pilgrims, but still, there are issues at the back.

Michael Cooper has recently returned to the starting XI in goal and whilst he was shaky at times in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, he has hardly at fault for the six goals that Argyle have shipped in the two subsequent outings.

Ipswich and Middlesbrough are two very impressive attacking units but from a green and white perspective, it just isn't good enough.

Dan Scarr and Lewis Gibson have been the most used centre-back partnership although Spaniard Julio Pleguezuelo has been knocking on the door and has made six starts of his own in the league.

Schumacher has deployed both a four-at-the-back system and a five-at-the-back system with varying success and when it is the former, he goes for a mix of youth and experience with Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden and club captain Joe Edwards.

Argyle have the fifth worst xGa tied with Swansea City at 1.47 whilst they are currently conceding 1.67 goals per 90.

This could be one point of optimism as the numbers tend to even out across a whole season and at the moment, they are underperforming this metric.

On the flipside, Schumacher’s are massively overperforming their xG numbers and so a solid defence may become even more of a priority if they fall off in front of goal. Argyle have scored the third most goals in the division alongside Norwich City at 1.73 per 90 but their xG of 1.41 has them down in 11th.

Plymouth Argyle: Annual wage bill and current highest earner at the club

Could Plymouth Argyle be busy in the January transfer window?

There are a number of factors that could raise an eyebrow or two when viewing those expected goals numbers.

It has to be said that there is no obvious weak link for the Greens in the defensive third but Schumacher could delve into the market in January all the same.

Former Chelsea youngster Jordan Houghton has started 13 of the 15 Championship games to date and whilst he isn’t an out-and-out defensive midfielder, he tends to operate as the deepest of the midfield three.

If Schumacher is to continue with a four-at-the-back system then an out-and-out defensive midfielder could be what his team needs. Looking at the most recent outing, the 3-3 draw at home with ‘Boro, both Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle regularly pushed forward, which increased the strain on Houghton.

Elsewhere, Mickel Miller has done a solid job at deputising in the full-back areas with captain Edwards being an unused substitute in the six-goal thriller against Michael Carrick’s side, but a stronger option on either the right or the left could be something that Schumacher and co. explore.

Finally, at centre-back, Brendan Galloway is, sadly, perennially injured and it doesn’t seem as if Macauley Gillesphey is good enough for this level. Bringing in a fourth player that is Championship-proven may be a different way to go.