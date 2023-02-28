There is one clear Derby County tweak Paul Warne needs to make after Barnsley horror show: Opinion

Derby County have been pretty impressive under Paul Warne since his appointment as the club’s manager back in September 2022, but they perhaps had their lowest moment of the entire season on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams made the relatively short trip up the M1 to South Yorkshire to face play-off rivals Barnsley at Oakwell on the back of just one league defeat in their previous 18 matches – that sole loss coming to another top six contender in Wycombe Wanderers over two weeks ago.

Warne and County fans alike were probably expecting a tough contest regardless, but they found themselves with a mountain to climb at half-time having been down 3-1.

Derby couldn’t get back into it in the end as a 94th-minute George Thomas goal made it 4-1 to Michael Duff’s side and compounded the misery of the visitors – all of which started with a horrendous mistake from Craig Forsyth.

The 34-year-old, who has been a part of the starting 11 throughout the aforementioned good run of form over the past few months, tried to play a long ball up the field which was charged down by Devante Cole – after somewhat of a goalmouth scramble a few moments later the ball was poked over the line by Cole to open the scoring.

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Derby County have won the top-flight title on two occasions Real Fake

It was perhaps the catalyst for the match going downhill for the Rams, but more importantly the Scottish defender has played a heck of a lot of minutes in months gone by and now it may be the perfect time for a rest.

County welcome Cheltenham Town to Pride Park this evening and Forsyth should be dropped to the bench and replaced by a popular figure in the form of Curtis Davies.

At 37 years of age, Davies is a veteran in every sense of the word and since 2017 has been putting in committed performances on a weekly basis when fit for the club – who could forget when he came onto the pitch for the final minutes of the club’s 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in May 2021 just five months after rupturing his achilles.

He was clearly not fully fit but put his body on the line to keep Derby in the Championship, and for the first half of last season he formed part of a duo with Phil Jagielka at the back who were rolling back the years to win Derby points.

Despite playing in all 46 matches last season in the Championship, Davies hasn’t been as fortunate in terms of game-time during the current campaign, with just 16 appearances to his name in all competitions.

For the most part, Davies has been on the bench under Warne, but he did start back-to-back matches in January against Bolton Wanderers and Port Vale – both of which the Rams were victorious in – but Eiran Cashin’s return saw him drop out of the starting 11.

It is Cashin that he should be partnering though in the coming weeks to see if they can do a better job together than Forsyth and Cashin – Forsyth’s recent performances have split opinion and it is perhaps only fair that Davies gets the chance to see what he can do, despite racking up just a few minutes of action in the month of February.