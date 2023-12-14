Highlights Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney denies talks with Swansea City and emphasizes his focus on Wigan.

Maloney wants to build the club back up and bring back its DNA, aiming to be one of the best teams in the league.

Swansea City continues to search for a new manager, with Chris Davies a leading contender, but it's uncertain if they can convince him to leave Spurs.

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney insists he is staying with the club after he was linked with the Swansea City job.

Swansea City begin managerial search

The Welsh side made the decision to sack Michael Duff last week after an underwhelming start under the ex-Barnsley chief, even though he was only appointed in the summer.

Chairman Andy Coleman has begun the search for his successor, and he has made it clear they want a coach that will adopt a passing, stylish approach that will build on the work of former boss Russell Martin.

A host of names have been linked with the role in the past week, and Maloney was a surprise name high up with the bookmakers.

The ex-Celtic player has done a fine job with the Latics this season under challenging circumstances, and it was reported in the summer that the Swansea hierarchy were admirers of Maloney before they eventually made the move for Duff.

Related Fresh development shared in Swansea City’s pursuit of Tottenham figure Swansea City are still pushing to bring in Spurs assistant Chris Davies as their new head coach.

Shaun Maloney discusses Swansea City job

However, speaking to Wigan Today, Maloney made it clear that there has been no talks with the Championship side over the role, and he reiterated that his only focus is on the Latics.

“There's nothing whatsoever in that. It was only this morning when someone here mentioned it to me that I even became aware. But I'm very happy here...and I just hope the chairman and the owner are happy with me!

“It's just one of these things that happens in football. You get it with players and you get it with managers, but there's nothing to say on it really.I really hope I'm here for a long period of time.

“I feel we're at the very beginning of trying to build the club back up to a certain level. The biggest thing this year to start with is to try to be stable. I know our supporters are used to being favourites in this league, and I still sense that when we play, that they want us to win every game.

“I hope everyone can see we're trying to bring back a certain DNA of the club. And then in subsequent seasons, we can really push to be one of the best teams in this league.”

You sometimes have to take what a manager says with a pinch of salt, but Maloney has been very honest here, and it proves there’s nothing in this, which will be reassuring for all connected to Wigan.

As he says, he is starting a long journey with the League One side, which is about building a style of play and creating an environment that can bring success in the years to come.

Meanwhile, for Swansea, they have plenty of candidates in the frame, and it’s widely reported that Chris Davies is a leading contender for the role, although it’s unclear whether they will be able to convince him to leave Spurs.

Alan Sheehan is in charge of the Swans on a temporary basis, with the team picking up four points from the two games he has been in charge.

He will be in the dugout again on Saturday when Swansea host Middlesbrough.