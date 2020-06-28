‘There is nothing to celebrate’ – Leeds United man warns against complacency after going top with Fulham win

Ezgjan Alioski has reminded Leeds United to remain focused in their bid for the Championship title, after returning to the top of the table this weekend.

The Macedonian came on at half-time to put Leeds two goals ahead after Patrick Bamford’s first-half opener against Fulham. Jack Harrison then netted the third and final goal for Leeds, capping a fine 3-0 win and placing Leeds at the top of the pile.

It was the perfect response to their returning defeat at Cardiff last weekend, and settled the nerves of plenty supporters who were fearing the worst for their season.

Speaking to www.leedsunited.com about the win, Alioski said:

“It was a really good day. When we see the first half, we said we were a little lucky because Fulham played really good football.

“We know we are not a team that wants to defend, we are a team that wants to attack and Marcelo Bielsa had a good talk inside and he woke us up and when we attacked, this made our day.”

Leeds now have a three point gap over 2nd-place West Brom after they fell short at Brentford this weekend, who are eight points behind Leeds in 3rd.

With seven games to go and a favourable midweek fixture at home to Luton up next, Leeds’ return to the top-flight looks all but complete. But Alioski has reiterated the fact that Leeds aren’t there yet, and that there is still plenty of work to be done for them to make it.

“There is nothing to celebrate though, we can’t take notice of the eight points, it’s nice to have them, but we have to be focused game by game,” he explained. “We need to forget how many points we are in front, we need to go game by game.”

The verdict

Alioski has proven to be one of Bielsa’s most reliable players. Be it from the bench or in the starting line-up, the midfielder has won over plenty of fans since joining, and played a big part in yesterday’s win.

There is still a long way for Leeds to go though. Brentford look as though they’ll finish strongly and West Brom are still just three points behind – Leeds can’t afford to lose focus now.