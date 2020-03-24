There is no surprise West Brom want to sign 5ft 10 midfielder: Comment

West Bromwich Albion are looking at the potential of bringing Filip Krovinovic to the club on a permanent basis after seeing him impress of late.

The Baggies currently sit second in the Championship having been largely consistent for the most part this season.

Sitting just under Leeds United in the automatic promotion places, West Brom are fully set on playing Premier League football next season.

Boss Slaven Bilic has been excellent in charge, bringing out the very best in players like Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson and Matheus Pereira.

The aforementioned trio have been key to Bilic’s attacking threat, scoring well and creating countless chances for the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin.

Diangana, who is currently on loan from West Ham United, is expected to return to his parent club this summer, whilst Robinson is only on a short term deal from Sheffield United.

Take part in our latest West Brom quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Who was shirt sponsor in the 18/19 season? Ideal Boilers Zoopla Quick Books K8 Group

Pereira, who has arguably been West Brom’s best performer this term is also on a loan deal but it is expected that his deal is made permanent this summer after a clause was included in his one-year agreement.

With football going consistently well for Bilic and West Brom, the summer months do throw up some interesting challenges, including how to replace two of the aforementioned trio in Diangana and Robinson.

Diangana has struggled for fitness since the turn of December last year and his replacement Krovinovic has been excellent.

The Croatian midfielder joined West Brom on loan from Benfica last summer and playing time was hard to come by during the first six months of the season due to Diangana’s form.

Making a consistent number of appearances since the turn of 2020, Krovinovic has been excellent and a permanent move is now potentially on the cards.

The deal seems to be perfect for West Brom and Bilic, having seen Krovinovic provide such good cover for Diangana.

At 24-years-old, the attacking midfielder does seemingly have the quality to impress in the Premier League, and in him potentially staying, he would be handing Bilic one less thing to do over the summer.

It is highly unlikely that Diangana and Robinson would have potential deals to the Hawthorns, but Krovinovic’s growing partnership with Pereira, makes Bilic’s priority signings, the latter.

One thing is evident and that is Krovinovic’s improvement on a week-to-week basis, and it seems very naive not to agree deal, especially if it is around the £10m like reporters suggest.