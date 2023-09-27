Highlights It may be best for Hayden Hackney to stay at Middlesbrough for now, as he recently committed his future to the club and there is no rush to make a move to the Premier League.

If Hackney were to go to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest may not be the right destination for him, considering the recent squad overhaul and the fact that Lewis O'Brien was considered surplus to requirements.

Although Hackney is a promising talent, he still has a lot to learn and should exercise patience, as leaving Middlesbrough for Forest may not guarantee him ample playing time.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Despite Middlesbrough's struggles in the Championship so far, one of their young talents has been linked with a move away from the club in recent days.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Premier League side Nottingham Forest are watching the Boro midfielder as they look to add to their domestic player options.

Nixon claims that Forest's transfer chief Ross Wilson watched Hackney in action last week and even suggests that the Premier League club could make a move as soon as January, if not next summer.

Furthermore, Nixon mentions that Lewis O'Brien - currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Nottnigham Forest - could potentially be used in any deal that gets done.

Forest are said to rate O'Brien at roughly £10 million, and Nixon feels Hackney will be in a similar price range.

Would Hayden Hackney be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?

With the above in mind, then, it begs the question whether or not Hackney would be a good signing for Nottingham Forest at this stage, or if a move to the top flight would be coming too soon.

Below, some of our FLW writers have considered that question.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is a really interesting one, but I am inclined to suggest that for now, Hackney may be best where he is for now.

We must not forget that the young midfielder only broke through last season, and only very recently committed his future to the club by signing a new deal until 2027. There is no rush to make that move to the top-flight.

That isn't to say he should stay at the club until then, but I think any talk of a Premier League move should be on hold until at least next summer.

Furthermore, if he were to go to the Premier League, you would have to question whether or not Nottingham Forest would be the right destination for the player.

The Reds are a big club and can offer Premier League football, but both last summer and this, have seen a huge overhaul in the playing squad.

Lewis O'Brien really thrived when he was in the Championship, and to think he was considered surplus to requirements so quickly at the City Ground would be a worry if I were Hackney's representative.

Sam Rourke

There is no denying that Hayden Hackney looks like a very promising talent.

Ever since Michael Carrick took the helm at the Riverside, the 21-year-old has been a virtual ever-present under the former Man Utd man's tutelage and is arguably one of the first names on Boro's team sheet right now.

Whilst it's flattering from Hackney's perspective that Premier League side Nottingham Forest are plotting a move, patience is still required here in my eyes.

He's only had one full season playing at Championship level and still has a lot to learn in the game and I just don't see why he'd want to leave Boro right now given the ample first-team opportunities he's being afforded.

There's no guarantee he'd feature much at all in Steve Cooper's bloated Forest side and whilst the potential of Lewis O'Brien being involved in any deal is certainly intriguing for Boro, they should definitely not agree to any hasty sale anytime soon.

He's one of Boro's most prized assets at the moment and he should just continue to enjoy his football and elevate his experience in the game, before joining the bright lights of the Premier League.