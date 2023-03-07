“There is no doubt” – Eiran Cashin’s future at Derby County if promotion is not achieved: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are vying for promotion back to the Championship and currently sit fifth in the League One standings with 12 games left to play.

10 points below Plymouth Argyle in second place, achieving automatic promotion seems a bit of s stretch but they are well-positioned to hold onto a play-off spot.

Possessing some very exciting individuals within the squad, the Rams will be confident if they do eventually secure a top-six place in what remains.

Eiran Cashin has perhaps been the clear standout when looking at the consistency of performance this term and it remains to be seen if he will attract interest in the summer.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the young defender and whether or not they can envision him moving on if the Rams fail to win promotion…

Billy Mulley

Eiran Cashin is one of the brightest defensive talents in the EFL and deserves to be playing Championship football next season one way or another.

I don’t think it is a stretch to say that there should be Premier League clubs that should be monitoring his progress as the ability he is showing now, coupled with the incredibly high ceiling he comes with, makes him an exciting option.

He is also a left-footed, ball-playing centre-back, which as we know, is a rare commodity in the modern game, and naturally, they generate more interest.

Dominant in the air, on the ground and a player that reads the game very well, he ticks all the boxes that there are to tick for clubs who need to bolster their defensive ranks.

I’ll be surprised beyond belief if Cashin is playing League One football next season if Derby do not secure promotion.

Adam Jones

His contract runs out in 2024 so the Rams will have a big decision to make on the defender this summer if they don’t secure a Championship return.

It remains to be seen whether there’s an option to extend that but if there isn’t, they may need to sell him during the next window to avoid losing him for free and to fund a move for a potential replacement.

It’s a big shame because the 21-year-old could be an excellent long-term asset at Pride Park – but he isn’t certain to sign a new contract whilst the East Midlands outfit are in League One.

It’s just gutting that they were unable to tie him down to a longer contract last summer – because a two-year deal for a player of his promise wasn’t enough.

Ned Holmes

There is no doubt that it’s going to be tough to keep hold of Eiran Cashin if Derby County are promoted this season but I don’t think it’s completely out of the question.

The way Paul Warne galvanises a dressing room and gets everyone to buy in makes me think that the 21-year-old may stay put – unless a deal that is too good to turn down emerges.

It’s going to have to be the right club and the right fit for Cashin, I think. He knows that while he stays at Pride Park, he’s going to be a mainstay in the starting XI and he may want to avoid moving to a bigger club where that might not be the case at this point.

The Rams will be challenging for promotion again next season and the Irish defender may want to be part of that.

But if a big Championship or Premier League club comes calling, it will be very hard to say no.