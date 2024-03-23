Highlights QPR striker Lyndon Dykes remains committed to the club's future amid transfer interest.

Dykes acknowledges the challenging 2023/24 season but is determined to help QPR stay in the Championship.

Despite personal frustrations, Dykes is focused on contributing as QPR fights for survival this season.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes has admitted there has been transfer interest in him but revealed he signed a new Loftus Road contract last summer as he believes the club's aspirations are aligned with his.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World Dykes, who has been linked with the likes of Burnley and Rangers in previous windows, made it clear that he was "focussed" on making sure the Championship club avoids relegation this term.

An upturn in fortunes under Marti Cifuentes has helped the R's move out of the bottom three but with 10 games left to play, they've still got a long way to go to secure their Championship survival.

QPR "definitely moving in the same direction as I want to be going"

Dykes will hope to play his part in helping his side avoid the drop ahead of what is going to be an interesting summer in W12. Cifuentes will want to shape his squad and it remains to be seen where that will leave the Scotland international.

The 28-year-old has been the subject of reported interest from the teams in the Championship, the Premier League, and the Scottish Premiership during his time with the R's and could be seen as a saleable asset given the three-year contract extension he signed in the summer.

Dykes was quizzed about his stance on his future in an exclusive interview with FLW.

He said: “I signed a new deal at the start of the season, coming into my last year. Talking with the club, they are definitely moving in the same direction as I want to be going. I think they’re definitely looking forward, looking up. They want to keep achieving, keep moving forward.

“This season hasn’t been ideal. It’s not how I or the club wanted it to go. We knew it was going to be a tough season, there’s been a lot of seasons behind the scenes - with things out of everyone’s hands. That’s happened.

“I think if we just get through this year we can just get back on track and back to the aim that we all want to be at.

“Me as a player, that gave me confidence and I wanted to make sure I can be involved in that. That’s why I signed the deal.

“There is interest sometimes, there is interest here and there, but at this moment in time I’m a QPR player and I’m focussed on making sure this season we do not go down.”

2023/24 has been "a tough season" for Lyndon Dykes

2023/24 is shaping up to be Dykes least productive season at QPR in terms of goals while he has struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI under Cifuentes.

Lyndon Dykes QPR career Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 43 12 5 2021/22 37 9 3 2022/23 40 8 3 2023/24 36 5 1 Stats via Transfermarkt (23/03)

The striker made it no secret that it has been a testing campaign for him in many ways but that he is hungry to play his part and ensure that the West Londoners are playing Championship football next term.

“I want to play every game," he said. "We’re in a tough situation and I want to do my best to get us out of that. I’ll always do my best, always train well and perform when I’m called upon.

“On a personal note, it’s been a bit of an annoying season, a tough season. Obviously, I want to do much better than I have so far but a lot of different things have happened. I’ve played in a lot of different positions and done different roles - what I needed to do when the team needed me to do it, which I’m happy to do for anyone.

“I’m happy to play all different positions but now I want to get back up to that number nine position and hopefully we create chances, I can get those chances and put them in the back of the net. That’s the aim.”

The R's return to action on Easter Friday with a relegation six-pointer against Birmingham City at Loftus Road and head to face Swansea City in South Wales on Easter Monday.