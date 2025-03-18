Don Goodman believes Notts County will achieve a play-off place in League Two this season, at the absolute worst.

Stuart Maynard’s side have won just two of their last eight in the league, leaving them two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The League Two side are aiming to earn a place back in League One in just their second season since gaining National League promotion.

Notts County have not competed in League One since 2015, but have nine games remaining to secure a top three place to return to the third tier for the first time in a decade.

Don Goodman's Notts County promotion verdict

Goodman expects Notts County to secure a top seven finish in the table at the very worst this season.

He believes there is a lot of inconsistency among the teams fighting for promotion, which could also open the door to the Magpies earning a top three position at the end of the campaign, even with their own poor form.

“It’s been a little bit of a worrying eight-game run for Notts County, where they’ve only managed to win two, draw two and lose four,” Goodman exclusively told Football League World.

League Two standings 2024-25 (As of March 18th) Team P GD Pts 1 Walsall 37 +24 69 2 Bradford City 37 +17 66 3 AFC Wimbledon 37 +23 63 4 Doncaster Rovers 37 +10 63 5 Notts County 37 +17 61 6 Port Vale 36 +10 61 7 Colchester United 37 +12 58

“It’s just seen them slip away, really, from that automatic race, albeit they’re still only two points behind.

“There’s a lot of inconsistency of the teams above and in and around them.

“But I said the other week, I think their number one priority is, first of all, making sure that they put distance between themselves and seal a play-off spot.

“And then worry about chasing the rest down, so there is hope.

“Because Wimbledon have been a little bit inconsistent, obviously Walsall at the top.

“Doncaster haven’t won in three, the chasing pack, with the exception of Colchester, are all struggling for results.

“So, you’d like to think they’ll be, at the absolute worst, having a play-off campaign.”

All to play for in automatic promotion battle in League Two

The end of the League Two season is set to be a thrilling finish given how close it is between the top teams.

Only seven points separates third from ninth with fewer than 10 games to go, meaning it is still up for grabs for a lot of sides.

Whoever can string together a winning run should be the favourites for that third place slot, but even second place could be up for grabs too given Bradford City’s drop in form.

It is impossible to predict how it will shake out given everyone’s inconsistent form, but Notts County will fancy their chances of at least a play-off place even with their recent dip.