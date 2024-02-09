Highlights Charlton Athletic have had a poor season and are currently fighting against relegation to League Two.

Nathan Jones is Charlton's third manager this season and there is pressure on him to succeed.

Jones had success at Luton Town but has been sacked from his previous two managerial roles at Stoke City and Southampton, raising doubts about his success outside of Luton.

Charlton Athletic have had a very poor season so far.

The Addicks were expected to be fighting for a place in the play-offs, however, they are instead in a fight against relegation to League Two.

Charlton are currently in 19th position and are just one point above the relegation zone.

League One Table (As it stands February 9th) Team P GD Pts 17 Shrewsbury Town 30 -20 33 18 Burton Albion 30 -14 32 19 Charlton Athletic 30 -3 31 20 Reading 30 -6 31 21 Port Vale 28 -15 30 22 Fleetwood Town 30 -20 25 23 Cheltenham Town 28 -19 23 24 Carlisle United 30 -24 20

They started the season with Dean Holden in charge but he was relieved of his duties as manager after just six games, making him the first manager to be sacked in League One this season.

His replacement, Michael Appleton, came in and did not manage any better before he was subsequently sacked last month.

The man who has come in as Charlton’s third manager of the season is Nathan Jones and the pressure will be on him to succeed.

Jones started his managerial career at Luton Town, having previously coached at Brighton and Charlton.

He would go on to have two stints at the club - taking them from League Two to the edge of the Premier League.

In his first, he would get Luton promoted to League One in 17/18. He then had them in second place in the third tier in 18/19 and on course for back-to-back promotions.

However, he left them in January 2019 to take up the job at Stoke City in the Championship. In an unsuccessful spell, he was sacked 11 months later.

Jones then rejoined Luton in May 2020 and guided them to safety in the Championship before defying the odds by leading them to the play-offs in 21/22, losing in the semi-finals to Huddersfield Town.

He left again in November 2022, this time to join Southampton in the Premier League. However, he was sacked just four months later. Saints would go on to finish bottom and be relegated.

Charlton job is a necessary gamble for Nathan Jones

Jones is a divisive manager as a result of his record and demeanor, which can often be bristly in press conferences.

Realistically, his only success has been at Luton. His other two managerial roles have come at Stoke and Southampton - and both ended with him being sacked within a year.

He deserves a huge amount of credit for the success he had at Luton. They weren't a hugely 'sexy' team and rarely had much money to spend but he had his squad overperforming and fighting above their weight consistently.

But the truth is, there are plenty of doubters that may question whether he can have success outside Kenilworth Road and whether the Hatters was just the perfect setup for him.

Despite revealing he had Championship offers, making the drop to League One does feel like a necessary move for Jones, who needs to rebuild his reputation.

Charlton is a good place to do that despite their current position. They're a big club for the level that are underperforming but have a strong squad and owners that showed in January they're willing to spend.

If he can help them avoid the drop this term, he should be able to build something significant at The Valley from the summer onwards to help the Addicks return to the second tier and raise his stock.

But the move does come with a lot of risk. After spending in the summer and January on the likes of Alfie May, Conor Coventry, and Macaulay Gillesphey, there is expectation in South London.

If Jones fails to keep Charlton in League One, with the players at his disposal, it could be catastrophic for his career.

He is a manager who has shown that, given time, he comes good but Charlton are not in a place where they can wait. They need results, and they need them now.

Jones' short spell in the Premier League means that there will be plenty of eyes watching how he fares at The Valley - with extra pressure from both the fanbase and those keeping tabs on what feels like a pivotal job in his coaching career.