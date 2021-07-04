‘There is better options out there’ – QPR plotting move for 28-y/o free-agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are reportedly interested in signing former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jordan Archer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Archer had been with Neil Warnock’s side for the 2020/21 season, but made just six appearances in total for the Championship side, before leaving at the end of June when his contract expired.

It doesn’t seem as though he’ll be a free-agent for very long though, with QPR reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Archer ahead of the upcoming new league campaign.

The Rs finished ninth in the second tier standings last term, and will be hoping they can go from strength to strength heading into the new Championship season.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of QPR’s rumoured interest in signing Archer, and whether he’d be a good addition to their team or not.

Phil Spencer:

I think that this would be a smart move.

Queens Park Rangers are well-stocked in goal but with Liam Kelly set to move on it means that Mark Warburton could be looking for another backup option.

Seny Dieng will undoubtedly go into the new campaign as the club’s first choice but in Jordan Archer they have a player who is capable of providing more than adequate cover.

Archer is experienced at Championship level and knows London well following his time with Millwall so I think that this has all the makings of an ideal move.

Chris Thorpe:

He’s had an interesting few years of late really, I think a move to a club where he will play regularly will do him good.

Seny Dieng is the firm number one choice between the sticks at QPR, so I can only assume that they would want Archer as back up.

He’s at an age where he will want to play regularly, so from that point of view this would be a strange move if it took place.

Archer knows the Championship like the back of his hand and wouldn’t look out of place in West London but he needs to get guarantees over playing time.

I think there is better options out there for him if truth be told.

Toby Wilding:

I do think that this would be a good signing for QPR.

We have already seen Joe Lumley leave the club this summer, ironically to Middlesbrough, and if Kelly is indeed on his way out as well, then they are going to need to add to their goalkeeping options.

Archer will of course be able to fill that role, and he has proven in the past to be a solid option in that position at this level, having been first choice at Millwall for several years.

He has however, been further down the pecking order at the likes of Fulham and ‘Boro in recent years, meaning he could be willing to fill that sort of role at QPR.

The fact that he is available on a free also means this makes sense from a financial perspective, so it does seem as though this could be a smart piece of business from Warburton’s side.