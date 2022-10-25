“There is an anxiety” – Middlesbrough fan pundit delivers verdict on pair’s Riverside arrival

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have confirmed their new coaching setup in the last few days, announcing the arrival of Michael Carrick as head coach.

Carrick is taking his first steps into management and offers an interesting for Boro, who sacked Chris Wilder earlier this month after a lacklustre start to the season.

What makes Carrick’s appointment that touch more intriguing is a return to the Riverside Stadium for Jonathan Woodgate, who previously served as the club’s manager in 2019/20. That appointment almost ended in relegation, with Neil Warnock actually keeping Boro heads above water in the end.

The return of Woodgate was discussed by FLW’s Boro fan pundit, Dana Malt, as she delivered her verdict on the new era on Teesside.

“They are both intriguing appointments, mainly Jonathan Woodgate. I don’t think anybody saw that coming, especially after the last time he was at the club. He did nearly get us relegated, let’s not beat around the bush,” Dana told FLW.

“I don’t hate it like I’ve seen other Boro fans hating it.

“There is an anxiety knowing Woodgate is back but he’s not back as the manager, which is the crucial point. In a stepped back role, he could do a decent job and I’m here for the Woodgate redemption.”

Woodgate had a mini-redemption on the back of leaving Boro, serving as part of Bournemouth’s coaching staff in 2020/21 and leading the club into the play-offs after replacing Jason Tindall.

“He’s clearly got something about him. That’s why he was appointed manager back in 2019 and why Bournemouth also brought him in after his spell at Middlesbrough,” Dana continued on Woodgate.

What of the man heading the ship, then? Carrick is largely unproven in Dana’s eyes and she’s not overly enthused about his arrival so far.

However, there’s a level of intrigue to Carrick and there’s an openness to give it time.

Dana concluded: “Carrick isn’t an appointment that excites me straight off the bat. It’s up to him to excite me and the other fans, getting us buying into his team and his philosophy. In truth, we don’t know what his philosophy is yet. He’s an unknown quantity and I’m looking forward to learning more about him.”