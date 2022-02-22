“There is a positive side” – Sheffield United fan pundit gives verdict on recent blow involving David McGoldrick

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes that David McGoldrick’s injury news provides a silver lining for the team.

Owain Wise has revealed that he sees McGoldrick’s absence for the remainder of the season as an opportunity for Daniel Jebbison to make his mark in the team.

The former Irish international McGoldrick has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign as he is set to receive surgery for a thigh injury.

Wise praised McGoldrick’s game and claimed he will be a loss to the promotion chasing Blades, but that he wasn’t expected to receive many starts going into the business end of the season.

McGoldrick has only started nine Championship games so far this campaign, with a further 10 appearances coming from the bench.

While Wise was very complimentary of his experience and calm headedness, as well as what he brought to the team in terms of style, he does believe this is a chance for Jebbison to earn his place in the team.

“McGoldrick probably wouldn’t be a starter for us now even if he was fully fit,” Wyse told Football League World.

“However, he’s a really useful player to have in and around the squad. He has the ability to drop into deeper positions and get the ball and bring other players in.

“He’s got a lot of experience as well, so when we’re trying to see a game out he can be really useful to come on and keep possession and keep the ball moving.

“On the other hand though there is a positive side because it has given Jebbison a way into the team and that could be crucial. Not just for the rest of the season, but for Jebbison’s development and his future.”

Jebbison had spent the first half of this season on loan with Burton Albion before being recalled on transfer deadline day in January.

At only 18-years old, he has made one appearance from off the bench in the Championship for Sheffield United.

Jebbison scored seven times for Burton as he featured 20 times for the mid-table League One side.

The Verdict

McGoldrick’s injury is definitely a blow to Sheffield United given what he brings to the team.

He is by no means the most important player, but his experience on the pitch is extremely valuable.

But this is a great chance for Jebbison to prove he is capable of playing at this level.

If he can take this chance then it will be a huge step forward in his career, particularly given his young age.