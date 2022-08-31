“There is a player there” – Middlesbrough chasing late-window Nottingham Forest deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge.

That’s according to Football Insider, who have claimed that Boro are keeping tabs on Surrdige as they look to add more forward firepower before the window closes.

But would he be a good signing for the Championship club? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Charlie Gregory

Sam Surridge would be an excellent signing for Middlesbrough in my opinion. He is the kind of player who has, and can, thrive given regular football and the right kind of service and his goal record in the Championship vouches for this.

In 27 games for Nottingham Forest for example, he produced a total of ten goals. It’s not a record on the same scale as someone like Aleksandar Mitrovic but it is still very impressive and suggests that Boro could be adding someone well capable of hitting double digits for them given regular first-team football – and that is exactly what boss Chris Wilder will want.

Yes, his record dips off at other teams but when you look at the amount of starts at each (just six at Stoke and seven at Bournemouth) and consider the goals he bagged regardless and you can see there is a player there. He can score and he will if he just gets the minutes, which he likely would at the Riverside Stadium with Wilder wanting a striker.

Surridge then could be just what the club need this window.

Declan Harte

This isn’t the most compelling move that Boro could be making, especially considering some of the other names the club has been linked to this summer.

Surridge has moved around a lot over the years and has failed to settle in and prove he can score goals consistently over a season, with his highest tally over a single Championship campaign being seven.

A transfer away from Forest will only materialise because the club has accepted he isn’t ready for the Premier League, which makes Boro’s pursuit of him perplexing.

Chris Wilder’s side needs a top-level forward capable of bagging 15-20 league goals in order to compete for promotion, which Surridge is yet to show he is capable of.

If the likes of Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe, and Rodrigo Muniz weren’t already at the club then perhaps he could have been a good addition as a squad player.

But the time is right for the club to spend some of the big money it has received this summer on a star signing that can lead the line and help the team challenge for a top six place, which is a description that Surridge does not fit.

Ned Holmes

I’m not hugely convinced that Middlesbrough still need to sign a striker but it does seem as though Chris Wilder is desperate to sign one more.

Given that’s the case, a move for Sam Surridge could make a lot of sense.

With nearly a whole new squad arriving at the City Ground, Surridge may be deemed excess to requirements and Boro can look to capitalise.

He scored some important goals during Forest’s promotion push last term and could prove a very useful player to have in the squad.

But in my eyes, with Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe, and Rodrigo Muniz already joining I’m not sure he’s as needed as Wilder thinks.