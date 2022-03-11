“There is a lot to like” – Newcastle United eyeing EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lloyd Kelly has put in some impressive performances for AFC Bournemouth this season.

The 23-year-old has featured 27 times in the Championship so far this campaign, as Scott Parker’s Cherries look to secure an automatic promotion spot and a return to the Premier League.

Yesterday, Football League World revealed that Premier League side Newcastle were interested in the defender and that he was a high-priority transfer target for the Magpies this summer.

The move would see him link up with his former AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, who signed Kelly for the Cherries from Bristol City back in 2019.

With that being said, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on whether or not Kelly would be a good signing for Newcastle United this summer.

Adam Jones

Kelly has all the ingredients needed to take the step up to the Premier League once again – and it would be hard to see him competing in the Championship again after this season until the very latter stages of his career.

Not only is he a real leader at just 23, but he has also adapted well to Parker-ball, carrying the skillset needed to be a success in the top tier.

It may take him some time to become accustomed to the demands of the top tier once again – but he will definitely be able to make that adaptation and considering his age, he’s only likely to get better.

With Eddie Howe already knowing him well too, this is an investment well worth making and they have the financial resources to make that happen. Even if they pay over the odds slightly, they have a real chance of making a profit on him in the future if that’s what they want to do.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 AFC Bournemouth players born in?

1 of 20 Freddie Woodman? Croydon Milton Keynes Middlesbrough Newcastle

Joshua Cole

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Newcastle if they are able to convince Lloyd Kelly to make the move to St James’ Park.

The defender is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.80 in the Championship and could potentially benefit from the guidance of Eddie Howe who has a good track record of getting the best out of players.

Considering that the likes of Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles have struggled for consistency in the top-flight this season, Kelly may turn out to be an upgrade on this particular duo.

Keeping this in mind, Newcastle should push ahead with their pursuit of the defender this summer if they believe that they can sign him for a reasonable fee.

Billy Mulley

There is a lot to like when it comes to Lloyd Kelly and he certainly has what it takes to re-adapt to the rigours of Premier League football.

Bournemouth’s grip on second place has loosened in recent weeks, however, they still look in the driving seat for that all-important automatic spot, meaning that top-tier football could be in front of him next season either way.

The one thing that concerns me about a move to Newcastle is the sheer number, and level of signings they could make in the summer, with their recent takeover widening the scope and heightening the bar when it comes to recruitment.

As things stand, and looking at the current Newcastle squad, he would certainly compete for a regular starting spot, however, they may be able to add higher-level quality in the summer, harming his chances of progression.

Possessing the technical ability, defensive intelligence and physicality to make the step up back to the Premier League, Kelly has a lot of desirable attributes that I am sure a number of top tier clubs will look to benefit from, should the Cherries not manage to secure promotion.