‘There is a God’, ‘Sensible’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans react as key figure departs

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers confirmed last night that Head of Football Operations Tobias Phoenix had left the club.

Phoenix only joined the Trotters back in February, and he was said to have an important role to play with the League Two side.

As well as having a prominent role in the appointment of Ian Evatt earlier this year, he would also be involved with the recruitment process, which had an increasingly stats-based look.

However, his time with Bolton is now up, as the club released a statement on Friday night confirming that Phoenix had departed.

It’s fair to say that most fans were pleased by this news, as the club’s recent record in the transfer market hasn’t been good. But, his exit has prompted questions from some, who are wondering which direction the hierarchy want to go in moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction the news from Twitter…


