‘There is a God’, ‘Sensible’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans react as key figure departs

Bolton Wanderers confirmed last night that Head of Football Operations Tobias Phoenix had left the club.

🗞️ Club Statement: Bolton Wanderers confirms that Tobias Phoenix has left the Club after stepping down from his role as the Head of Football Operations. Read more 👉🏼 https://t.co/T2i8p39DmT.#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) December 11, 2020

Phoenix only joined the Trotters back in February, and he was said to have an important role to play with the League Two side.

As well as having a prominent role in the appointment of Ian Evatt earlier this year, he would also be involved with the recruitment process, which had an increasingly stats-based look.

However, his time with Bolton is now up, as the club released a statement on Friday night confirming that Phoenix had departed.

It’s fair to say that most fans were pleased by this news, as the club’s recent record in the transfer market hasn’t been good. But, his exit has prompted questions from some, who are wondering which direction the hierarchy want to go in moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction the news from Twitter…

It’s an over head. Sensible move. Cut costs. Off u pop lad — C H (@MGMbolton) December 11, 2020

There is a God – amen🙏 Now let's get 3pts at Walsall and kick on — Gavin Hudson (@gavinlhudson) December 11, 2020

Give us back our scapegoat — Rammy Wanderer (@rammywanderer) December 11, 2020

Not entirely sure what this blokes job spec was but if it’s what we all think it is, it’s not been good enough. — Matt (@TheMattNuttall) December 11, 2020

Big Sam is coming home — Heys (@HeysFIFA) December 11, 2020

FINALLY. He should’ve never been employed in the first place. Hopefully the last in a long line of characters who’ve taken so much but given so little to the club these last 5 years. Hopefully FV have learned from their mistake. Giving Evatt full control is the right decision. https://t.co/aKrxeGLkEn — Ian Firth (@WandererSmurf) December 11, 2020

Feel much more confident with Evatt picking his own players than Tobias Phoenix. At least we’ve not hung about here. https://t.co/MzhMzndKTT — Trotters Blog (@TrottersBlog) December 11, 2020