Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘There is a God’, ‘It’s actually happened’ – These Stoke City fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

1 min ago

on

Stoke City have confirmed that Sam Vokes has left the club to join Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent basis.

The 31-year-old was a big money addition for the Potters in the January 2019 window, but Vokes didn’t go on to hit the heights that many expected of him.

In total, the target man managed just eight league goals in 78 games, which includes the ex-Burnley man failing to find the net in 30 outings in the previous campaign.

Therefore, Vokes was not expected to be in Michael O’Neill’s plans moving forward and the Staffordshire outfit announced this evening that Vokes has joined the League One Chairboys.

What was the score the last time Stoke City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25

Nottingham Forest

Given his poor form, it’s fair to say that the vast majority of Stoke fans were pleased to see this transfer update, as they recognised that Vokes was not the player they hoped he would be.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘There is a God’, ‘It’s actually happened’ – These Stoke City fans react as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: