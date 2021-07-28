‘There is a God’, ‘It’s actually happened’ – These Stoke City fans react as transfer confirmed

Stoke City have confirmed that Sam Vokes has left the club to join Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent basis.

We can confirm Sam Vokes has completed a permanent move to @wwfcofficial. All at the bet365 Stadium would like to thank Sam for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 28, 2021

The 31-year-old was a big money addition for the Potters in the January 2019 window, but Vokes didn’t go on to hit the heights that many expected of him.

In total, the target man managed just eight league goals in 78 games, which includes the ex-Burnley man failing to find the net in 30 outings in the previous campaign.

Therefore, Vokes was not expected to be in Michael O’Neill’s plans moving forward and the Staffordshire outfit announced this evening that Vokes has joined the League One Chairboys.

What was the score the last time Stoke City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Nottingham Forest 1-1 2-2 0-0 4-1 win

Given his poor form, it’s fair to say that the vast majority of Stoke fans were pleased to see this transfer update, as they recognised that Vokes was not the player they hoped he would be.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

It’s actually happened get in😂 https://t.co/VozpMTI66R — Charlie Bourne (@CharlieBourne2) July 28, 2021

Praise the lord 🙌🏽 https://t.co/h1ryz4ccP6 — Scott Edwards (@scott7edwards) July 28, 2021

Genuinely thought he’d be a good signing. £9m 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/fUCSryORxW — Jon Owen (@Jon19861) July 28, 2021

Good that he’s gone… I’m not sure if we’re being clever with the Collins money or not?

I think it perhaps saves us from impending doom and however you look at it, it’s just correcting previous gross mis-management.

We really do need to start seeing players coming in now as well. https://t.co/XsWvu9Is4j — Matt (@SCFC_BoothenEnd) July 28, 2021

Bye vokes .. another off the wages .. https://t.co/vidMYMe9tU — ollie long (@ollie_long93) July 28, 2021

This, this is the tweet 👇 https://t.co/5qXB7UNl1I — Woodo (@tmachin13) July 28, 2021