“There is a deal to be done” – Pundit delivers verdict as Crystal Palace and West Ham join Leeds and Spurs in Championship star pursuit

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are the latest two Premier League clubs to join the race for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The likes of Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves were credited with an interest in the 19-year-old in January, with Spurs continuing to monitor Scott beyond the closure of last month’s window.

Scott has started all but one of his side’s Championship fixtures this season, registering five assists in that time, all whilst being a versatile option for Nigel Pearson to depend upon.

Sharing his thoughts on Scott’s future as even more Premier League interest surfaces, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “From the outside looking in, I don’t think Alex Scott will be a Bristol City player come the summer.

“They had a lot of interest in him in the January transfer window and managed to keep hold of him, but are set to see even more interest surface.

“Bristol City are in control of the situation at the moment because they have him under contract until the summer of 2025.

“But I know Nigel Pearson and he will not stand in the boy’s way. And obviously, the boy will want to play as high up as he can. Why wouldn’t he?

“So, I think there is a deal to be done. Hence why Bristol City put a 20 million price tag on him.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, the Robins are in control of this situation and will be confident that they are able to agree a very good deal if they were to sanction his departure in the summer.

The level of interest that there currently is, the ability he has shown all season and his incredibly high potential, all justify the high valuation that Bristol City have.

The 19-year-old is a Premier League player in the making and has an exciting future ahead of him but the next destination could be massively important.

There will be no surprise if the race for Scott continues to heat up as the rest of the campaign plays out.