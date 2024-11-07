This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers’ dismal run of form continued on Tuesday night as they were beaten 4-1 by Middlesbrough at Loftus Road.

The defeat means the R’s are without a win in ten games, and they’ve fallen to 23rd in the Championship table, with Marti Cifuentes’ men four points from safety going into the remainder of the midweek fixtures.

QPR's Last Ten Championship Games Won Drawn Lost Scored Conceded 0 5 5 6 16

There had been real optimism about what this season could bring under Cifuentes after the Spaniard did a remarkable job to keep QPR in the league last season.

Pressure grows on Marti Cifuentes at QPR

However, whilst that ensures the boss has some credit in the bank, the reality is that the Londoners are in a very bleak position right now, so it’s natural that fans are debating whether he is the right man for the job.

Yet, when asked by FLW whether QPR should stick with Cifuentes, fan pundit Louis Moir was keen to point the finger elsewhere, as he highlighted poor recruitment as the main factor behind the struggles this season.

“It’s really difficult to say the words Marti Cifuentes should be sacked. I don’t think anyone would’ve thought after what happened last season that we would be having these thoughts so early into this season.

“But, the manager is always questioned, no matter what club you’re at. I think it’s not entirely his fault at all. A lot of the problems are down to the recruitment, many of the summer signings we brought in have been really bad.

“Marti has come out and hinted, in what I think was a dig at Christian Nourry, that he has to work with players like Celar, which suggests the signings were nothing to do with him, and that they were Nourry signings.

“The manager needs to have an influence on signings, and it’s clear as day that Nourry brought them in. I feel there is a bit of friction between the two, and something just doesn’t seem right.

Nevertheless, he did acknowledge that Cifuentes has made mistakes, and that the board will be left with little choice but to make a change if the gap to safety gets bigger over the next few games.

“We do have injuries to key players, but it doesn’t excuse the fact that the way we concede players is so poor. We can’t score goals, we don’t create, so the players have to take a big, big part of the blame. Marti obviously does as well, as we don’t look right, there’s no pattern of play.

“At QPR, we’re not scared to sack managers, and if this carries on, what do you do? It can’t continue, especially if we are in the bottom three at Christmas time.

“It looks like things can only get worse, especially with Leeds United up next at Elland Road, but I just think it would be the wrong decision to sack him right now. I’d wait for a few more games.

“But, if you flip that, if we wait, we could be on just one win all season after 15, 16, 17 games. We can’t sack him now though, just hold fire for a couple more games.”

QPR need to get results quickly

Most would agree that this simply can’t go on for long, as QPR are in a very worrying position, and even at this early stage of the season, they need results otherwise they will be in a relegation battle for the remainder of the campaign.

Having said that, Cifuentes proved in the previous campaign that he is a good manager, and, as outlined above, the problems at the club run deeper than just the manager.

The summer signings have been poor, and, as of now, it looks like the club wasted a lot of money with some of the purchases.

So, it’s a collective failure, but Cifuentes ultimately knows he needs results quickly if he wants to keep his job.