Ex-referee makes big Nick Pope claim ahead of Newcastle’s EFL Cup final v Man Utd

Former football referee Keith Hackett believes Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope was right to be sent off against Liverpool at the weekend but thinks his suspension should be delayed until after the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, taking to Twitter to issue his thoughts.

With Martin Dubravka cup-tied and Pope establishing himself as number-one stopper since his summer move from Burnley, he was an almost-guaranteed starter at Wembley against Erik ten Hag’s men, with Eddie Howe likely to want to play his best possible side.

They didn’t make the best start to last Saturday’s game, going 2-0 down within 17 minutes with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo both getting on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

And things got even worse for the Magpies in the 22nd minute when Pope came flying out of his area to try and make a clearance before Mohamed Salah could get there – but handled the ball outside the area in the process and was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Anthony Taylor had no hesitation in showing him a red – and he now looks set to miss Sunday’s clash against the Red Devils as he prepares to serve a one-match suspension.

But Hackett believes that ban should be delayed until after this game.

He posted: “Football can be very cruel and sadly because of a few seconds of almost doing something naturally, Nick Pope (Newcastle GK) misses a final. The referee was correct to dismiss Pope.”

“The authorities should delay the sanction to enable Pope to play. There I have said it.”

The Verdict:

With Dubravka cup-tied, Pope suspended and Karl Darlow on loan at Hull City, it looks as though Loris Karius will start between the sticks and that isn’t ideal considering his lack of game time recently.

However, Pope was rightly sent off at the weekend and this is why it would be extremely harsh on United if the England international had his ban delayed.

If it was delayed and he proves to be the difference-maker for the Magpies at the weekend, that will be a major scandal.

With this, the decision-makers should stand firm and refuse to allow the shot-stopper to play in the final, otherwise they risk setting a dangerous precedent where clubs can ask for suspensions to be delayed at any point.

That could cause some messy situations, so Pope shouldn’t be allowed to play.

You do have to feel for him a bit though – because he was dismissed during a Premier League game and now has to serve his suspension in another competition where he didn’t get a red card.

That’s something that should be changed at some point – but it should come at the end of the season and not now with so much at stake on Sunday.