Former Leeds United keeper Paul Robinson has admitted he expects a huge turnover of players at Elland Road this summer as the club prepares for another year in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s men had been expected to be in the mix for promotion following his appointment last year, and that’s exactly what happened, as the Whites pushed Leicester City and Ipswich Town all the way.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

However, despite collecting 90 points, Leeds would have to settle for the play-offs, and after overcoming Norwich City over two legs, they would suffer heartbreak at Wembley as an Adam Armstrong goal was enough to send Southampton up.

Leeds United set for busy summer window

Failure to win promotion was always going to have implications, as Leeds will need to comply with the PSR rules in the Championship as they gear up for another year without the riches that come with the Premier League.

Naturally, player sales will follow, and it has already been claimed that the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto could be among those moving on.

Paul Robinson makes Leeds United transfer claim

But, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson revealed that he has heard that it could be an incredibly busy summer for the Yorkshire side, with wholesale changes taking place.

“There have been whispers that at least 20 players could leave Elland Road this summer. You look at the likes of Cody Drameh, and Stuart Dallas is obviously going to be moving to the coaching staff.

“Contracts and loan deals are coming to an end for Poveda, Byram, Rodon, Shackleton, Anthony, Roberts, Ayling and Cooper. It’s going to be a really huge summer for Leeds to rebuild. The first thing is they are going to have to cut their cloth accordingly.

"But they are going to have to take stock of what they are going to lose, how much they are going to bring into the club, what they can get for the players out on loan.

“It’s hard to say what positions they are going to need because you don’t know what players are going to be around. It’s going to be a very difficult summer for Daniel Farke balancing the squad. There are going to be a lot of outgoings and incomings.

"The recruitment is going to have to be very clever to replace the players they lose."

Leeds United can still be competitive

Whilst it may sound excessive, with the loan players and those out of contract, Robinson may not be far off with his estimation that 20 players could be changed from the current squad.

That sounds a lot and such a massive change would make some Leeds fans worried, but the reality is that they should still be in a position to be competitive next season.

In Farke, they have a manager who knows what it takes to be successful at this level, and it must be remembered just how good they were this season, and there will be a hope that the Championship isn't as competitive next time around.

Even when players do go, Leeds will be able to replace them, even if they have to make a profit to comply with the financial rules.

The Red Bull shirt deal is an example of the appeal of the Whites, and there will be a plan in place by the hierarchy at Elland Road to ensure they have a squad that can win promotion this season.

So, it’s now about getting to work, making some tough decisions that will need to be made, but new players will arrive and there will be an expectation that Leeds are celebrating promotion next May.