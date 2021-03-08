‘There have been talks’ – Key Derby County figure discusses player contracts as big decision looms

Wayne Rooney has revealed that there have been talks regarding some of Derby County’s out of contract players.

With the season approaching the end the Rams face a number of difficult decisions regarding several of their first-teamers who are facing uncertain futures beyond the end of the season.

Colin Kazim-Richards, Curtis Davies, Martyn Waghorn, Andre Wisdom and Duane Holmes are among those with contracts due to the expire, while the same applies to Scott Carson, Florian Jozefzoon and Scott Malone who are currently out on loan.

While it remains to be seen who is likely to be retained by Rooney and the Derby hierarchy, the manager has said that talks have began but may not be concluded until the club has a clearer view of what the future holds for them.

Asked about the club’s out of contract players, Rooney said: “I think there have been talks with the club.

“I know I need to make that decision before the end of the season but we need to know the shape of the club going forwards – the budget and things like that.”

The verdict

It’s getting to that stage of the season where big decisions need to be made.

Derby County are no different to other teams in the EFL but with the takeover situation hanging over their heads it certainly makes it difficult to make these big decisions.

Time will tell who is regarded as part of Rooney’s plans next term but fans will surely be encouraged that talks of some form have already started.