“There has to be loyalty” – Carlton Palmer reacts to Mick Beale’s big decision involving QPR and Wolves

Mick Beale has made an incredibly promising start to management after an illustrious coaching career, more recently being assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa.

Queens Park Rangers have recovered from a disappointing end to last season to thrust themselves into the automatic promotion conversation at the start of this term.

The R’s have even been picking up impressive results in the absence of Chris Willock due to injury and they do appear to be a more complete team than the one that fell away dramatically last season.

When asked if Beale made the right decision to stay at QPR and reject the Wolverhampton Wanderers job, Carlton Palmer said: “He went there (QPR), and I think he felt that he’s got a very good squad.

“So, it makes sense to see the job out, get them promoted, it’ll only raise his stock.

“He took his time before taking the QPR job and he wanted it to be the right fit and it has been.

“For me, it was the right decision, there has to be loyalty, QPR went out and took an assistant manager and gave him the manager’s job.

“That was bravery from them, bravery from Les Ferdinand, for him to see what he saw in Beale.

“It’s refreshing to see that he’s repaying their loyalty, on the field with results and also if he can take them back to the Premier League.

“In January they’ll go again in the transfer market, and I think they’re going to be there or thereabouts.”