“There has been talk” – Journalist assesses Nottingham Forest’s chances of keeping star man

The immediate future of Djed Spence is an interesting one, with the Middlesbrough wing-back impressing during his loan stint with Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay in Steve Cooper’s side this season, reaching new heights under the Welshman’s stewardship, proving to be a real attacking threat, whilst improving from a defensive perspective as the season has gone on.

Preparing for this afternoon’s semi-final play-off clash at Sheffield United, Spence will be hoping to play a part in helping his current side secure promotion to the Premier League.

The exciting wing-back has caught the eye at several Premier League clubs during this season, with journalist Jacque Talbot believing that Forest possess a chance in this race, whilst in conversation with FLW: “I think a lot depends on Nottingham Forest and the playoffs.

“Because there has been talk of him even staying another year, although I don’t know.

“If they go up, then I think he’ll stay.”

The verdict

It is certainly a strange situation for the young defender, with Spence finding himself surplus to requirements at the Riverside Stadium at the start of the season, paving the way for Forest to agree a loan move.

Possessing unmatchable pace, and a good end-product, the wing-back is someone who certainly has what it takes to cut it at Premier League level at this stage of his career.

With a very high potential too, it is no surprise to see the level of clubs that are interested in his services.

Should the Reds win the race for Spence, then not only does it bolster their options for the here and now, but he also represents a player who could reach even higher heights.