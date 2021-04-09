Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘There goes the resurgence!’ – Some QPR fans react to key player setback

Published

8 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers will be without Charlie Austin for their next three games with the striker banned by the FA for violent conduct.

The striker was charged for an alleged stamp on Nottingham Forest man Ryan Yates on Easter Monday and has since been convicted of it, meaning he now misses a key segment of QPR’s final few matches.

Indeed, the ban starts this weekend and so the striker will miss the game with Sheffield Wednesday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium, with the Hoops looking to get back to winning ways after their loss at Forest at the start of the week.

Naturally, this news has sparked comments from QPR’s fans with some suggesting it’s time for Charlie Kelman to have a go, some thinking it was a harsh decision and some thinking that the season could now end with some negative results.

Let’s take a look at a handful of responses…


