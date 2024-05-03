Highlights Hladky's potential new deal has some fans skeptical due to his mixed performances this season.

Ipswich could consider looking to replace Hladky if they get promoted to the top flight.

Analyzing statistics suggests that Hladky has room for improvement, but his clean sheet count is impressive.

Ipswich Town are reportedly set to offer goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky a new three-year deal.

Journalist Alan Nixon has said, via his Patreon, that the Tractor Boys are considering putting a multi-year offer to their number one, before he leaves for free in the summer at the end of his current agreement.

The 33-year-old has been Town's mainstay between the sticks this season, with the number one of a season ago, Christian Walton, deputising for the former Salford City keeper in the 23/24 campaign.

Football League World's Ipswich fan pundit, Henry, has shared his thoughts on the news of the potential new contract for the Czech shot-stopper.

Ipswich fan view on potential new deal for Hladky

Henry said to FLW: "He's saved us in games, but he's also cost us a few points. I do think that he's saved us more than he's cost us this season, definitely.

"His ability on the ball has got better and better. There are some questions about his long-range shot-stopping and his ability to handle the ball rather than catch it.

"The last goal against Hull City, and the goal against Coventry City, you could say that he could do better, but, then again, his save in the first half against Hull, and then the magnificent save against Coventry to deny their striker from point-blank range was great.

"He's got the reflexes, and he's got the distribution. His aerial presence hasn't been questioned that much, which I've been surprised at because that was one of his flaws when he came in.

"Walton is much better in the air, but his distribution isn't to the same standard as Hladky.

"If we get promoted, I think that he would be a very good back-up, and I think that we'd look to go after another goalkeeper.

"In saying that, I do think that McKenna trusts him, so he could be the number one to start with and then they can see how it goes from there.

"I think it's a difficult one. I think, if we end up in the Championship for another season then we'll definitely stick with him. He's plenty good enough for the Championship.

"I think he's only going to get better at knowing his positioning in the box, with his centre backs, and he needs to get a bit more confident with his shot-stopping, being able to push the ball away and claim it.

"Yes, he's good enough to start at the beginning of the Premier League. I'll maybe think different come a couple of games in. But I think a three-year deal works."

Ipswich could look to Luton Town for inspiration on goalkeeper situation

There are actually two examples from the three teams that went up last season of them changing their keeper from the one they got promoted with.

Luton had Ethan Horvarth, who is now on loan at Cardiff City, for the 22/23 campaign, and, in the summer, they opted to sign Thomas Kaminski from Blackurn Rovers.

Somewhat similarly, Burnley decided to buy James Trafford from Manchester City, who had played a large part in getting Bolton Wanderers to the play-offs, to replace Arijanet Muric, who now finds himself back at the starting number one.

The Hatters is a better example because their change seems to have worked, even though it was a left field as Kaminski wasn't Blackburn's starting keeper when they signed him.

He has been a very astute signing for them, despite his team's poor defensive record, and Ipswich could look to make a similar move in the summer.

The Czech glovesman hasn't been one of the most outstanding in his position this season. He's let in almost three goals more than he should have, according to Sofascore, but, at the same time, he's kept the third most clean sheets.

Vaclav Hladky 23/24 league stats (as of 2nd May) Goals prevented -2.96 (35th) Goals conceded per game 1.3 (11th) Saves per game 2.5 (17th) Clean sheets 14 (3rd) Stats taken from Sofascore

If Hladky were to be kept on as the first choice, there's plenty of stuff to suggest that it wouldn't be a bad move. But watch out to see if Ipswich are looking about for shot-stoppers come July if they've made it to the top flight.