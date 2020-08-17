‘There are red flags’ – Stoke keen on move for Leeds United defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are reportedly keen on signing Leeds United left-back on loan but face competition from League One side Portsmouth.

The Potters have been busy already this summer, signing James Chester, Morgan Fox, and Steven Fletcher, and with John Obi Mikel thought to be having a medical at the club.

It appears they aren’t done yet, however, as The Sunday Mirror (16/9; page 64) has reported that Stoke are keen on signing Davis on loan.

The report claims that Michael O’Neill’s side are leading the race for the defender given they can offer the chance for him to play at a higher level that Pompey can.

But would he be a good signing for Stoke? And would it be a good move?

We pressed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I really rate Davis and am convinced that he’s got a decent career ahead of him at Leeds.

Of course, he’d be a good addition at Stoke, but I would question whether it’s the right move at this stage.

Morgan Fox has just been signed and he will probably be the starting player Michael O’Neill goes with.

Davis could play on the left of a back-three or even at centre-back, but Leeds need to choose his loan deal carefully and make sure he’s not in for a frustrating year.

There are red flags with this potential agreement.

George Dagless

He could be.

He’s got talent and if Leeds can’t offer him minutes next season then a move to a Championship side makes sense.

Indeed, I don’t see Leeds being able to offer that to him so a switch, in my eyes, would be best for him.

Stoke are going to be looking to challenge for the play-offs next season after a tough few seasons and I do back Michael O’Neill to get them going so if he moves it could work out nicely for all involved.

Sam Rourke

It’s 100% the right decision for Leeds to loan it Davis, but I question whether Stoke is the right move for the player personally.

With Portsmouth in the mix to sign him also, I just feel a move to Fratton park would be more beneficial for the 20-year-old’s development and progression as a footballer.

Ultimately, I don’t see Davis having a clear and immediate pathway into Michael O’Neill’s starting eleven, and would envisage he’d be utilised on a bit-part basis, something Leeds would surely not want?

The Potters have already signed two experienced defensive options in the form of James Chester and Morgan Fox, and I just don’t see Davis ousting that duo in the starting eleven.

Unless Stoke let go of several defenders this summer, I can’t see this being the wisest of moves from Davis’ perspective.