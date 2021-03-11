‘There are pros and cons’ – Stoke City in the mix for Man City loan agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City could be a potential destination for Liam Delap next summer as Manchester City weigh up sending the forward out into the Championship on loan, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Delap has been on fire for Man City’s youth side this season, with 16 goals in 13 appearances in Premier League 2. Pep Guardiola has also handed him three senior appearances in 2020/21.

Football League World have been told that City are now considering sending Delap out on loan in the summer, with the view of aiding his development at the perfect club.

Derby County and AFC Bournemouth have been named as two clubs that could well be in the picture to sign the 18-year-old, alongside Stoke.

Our writers discuss the latter’s interest…

George Dagless

I think he could be.

Stoke need a bit more fire-power in their side – I think the injury to Tyrese Campbell has shown that, and Delap looks a player that could really add to their front-line.

You’ve obviously got the Rory Delap connection, too, and that might go down well with Stoke fans if he starts banging in goals.

Delap certainly looks a handful and I think at the right Championship club he could really do some damage – Stoke are certainly a team I could see getting the best out of him.

Jacob Potter

There are pros and cons to this potential deal.

Delap will obviously know all about Stoke City, with his Dad playing for the club for a number of years during his playing career.

The Potters already have some strong options in attack, though, and I would expect this deal to happen only if someone like Tyrese Campbell was to leave the club.

Manchester City will be wanting to send Delap out on loan to a club that can guarantee him regular game time, and I’m not sure Stoke can do that just yet.

If they were to move someone on and sign Delap on loan though, I think he’ll be a very good addition to the Stoke City team, as he’ll be hungry to make a name for himself in senior football.

He’s clearly a player that is high-rated by Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola previously handing him game time in the first-team.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a decent signing for Stoke.

Delap is certainly a player who has plenty of potential, as evidenced by the fact that he has already been in and around the first-team at the Etihad this season, and regular playing time on loan elsewhere could really exploit that.

Indeed, when you consider he has already scored against Championship opposition – Bournemouth in the League Cup – for City, it does seem as though the teenager would be capable of causing trouble for defences were he to join a club such as Stoke for next season.

Add to that the fact that he already has a connection to the Potters, being the son of a certain Rory Delap, and it does seem as though this could certainly be a popular move amongst those of a Stoke persuasion, meaning it does seem as though this is a deal well worth looking into for those making the decisions at the Bet365 Stadium.