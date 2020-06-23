‘There are pros and cons’ – 28-year-old’s future at Stoke City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There is likely to be a lot of change at Stoke City this summer, as Michael O’Neill looks to stamp his mark on the club.

One player who may be put in the shop window is winger Tom Ince, whom has enjoyed a relatively inconsistent season for the Potters, with him notching two goals and two assists in 33 Championship appearances.

So, with the transfer window approaching, should Stoke look to move the 28-year-old on or keep hold of him ahead of the new season?

The team here at FLW offer up their thoughts….

George Dagless

It’s hard to say.

He’s got real talent and we know what he can do at this level but it just hasn’t really worked consistently enough for him at Stoke City.

I think the Potters are at a stage in their period outside the Premier League where some big decisions are needed and, more than likely, some cost-cutting too.

It’s a well-run club but the parachute payments only last so long and Stoke aren’t getting back to the top flight for next season.

Michael O’Neill has been brought in because he has a keen eye for bargain-signings and I think, as an extension of that, he’ll know who at the club is no longer worth the financial outlay.

I do think there’s a good chance we will see Ince moved on but, for the right club, he could be a good signing.

Alfie Burns

Ince’s career has been on the slide for quite a few years now, but if you look at it, who can Stoke get that’s a better option than him?

The winger knows the Championship and what it takes to be successful in the division, whilst he’s got the ability to be one of the best players outside the top-flight.

Of course, it hasn’t quite happened for him at Stoke, but Michael O’Neill is experienced enough to know that writing Ince off at this moment in time might not be the smartest move.

O’Neill would need to draw up an impressive list of alternatives to really get the right man in to replace Ince, which isn’t going to be easy heading into a potentially difficult summer.

There are pros and cons, but I’d be siding with keeping Ince around for now.

Ned Holmes

I think they should certainly be open to the possibility of cashing in on him but I’m not sure they necessarily need to actively look to move him on.

Ince hasn’t been particularly impressive this season but we’ve seen his quality in the Championship in the past, particularly in sides competing near the top of the table.

If the Potters can re-establish themselves as one of those, the 28-year-old may regain the form that has made him a devastating player in past seasons. At Derby and Blackpool Ince was regularly contributing 10+ goals a season, Stoke could use a player like that.

That said, if a good offer comes in for him, I don’t think cashing in on him and looking to reinvest that money elsewhere would be a bad move.

Michael O’Neill is heading into his first summer transfer window as Stoke boss and selling Ince could give him some money to play with.