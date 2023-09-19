Highlights Southampton's back-to-back defeats have raised concerns among fans and experts, with EFL expert Sam Parkin questioning Kyle Walker-Peters' role in the team.

Walker-Peters' inverted position has left space for opponents to exploit, making Southampton vulnerable in defense and in transition.

Despite criticism, manager Russell Martin is unlikely to change his approach, as he has always stuck to his principles and style of play. Southampton must quickly get back on track in upcoming fixtures.

Sam Parkin has questioned Russell Martin’s use of Kyle Walker-Peters after Southampton suffered back-to-back defeats ahead of their game against Ipswich Town.

Southampton suffer alarming defeats

After picking up ten points from their first four games, it’s fair to say Martin had enjoyed a fine start to life in charge of the Saints.

The team appeared to grasp his specific methods, as they dominated possession and combined that with a cutting edge, which is why they were seen as promotion favourites in the eyes of many.

However, a 5-0 defeat at Sunderland prompted some questions of Martin, although the distraction of the transfer window closing seemed a reasonable explanation for the below-par display.

Yet, a 4-1 reverse at home to Leicester, where Saints looked really vulnerable, has caused concern among the fans, even at this early stage of the window.

Sam Parkin questions Kyle Walker-Peters’ role

And, speaking to the ‘What the EFL?’ podcast, EFL expert Parkin highlighted Walker-Peters’ role as a worry, with the former Spurs man adopting an inverted position, which is designed to help Martin’s men retain possession.

“I thought Kyle Walker-Peters’ position, inverting, was problematic, because of the amount of space it left Mavididi. I think he’s always recovering, trying to get back into his position.

“He’s always in recovery mode, Southampton are just recovering too late. They’re too open, and, in terms of the tactical setup, he’s the one doing something different. There are problems with the Southampton setup. “

Is this criticism fair?

Many would agree with Parkin’s assessment here, as Walker-Peters is trying a new role, and it’s fair to say he hasn’t enjoyed it in the last two games.

He is a superb defender in a one-v-one normally, but, as Parkin explains, he now finds himself in different areas of the pitch, and it’s something he isn’t used to.

As he vacates the traditional full-back role, it obviously leaves space, and whilst his inverted role can benefit the side when they have the ball, they are extremely vulnerable on the break and in transition - which Leicester and Sunderland exploited.

Will Russell Martin change his approach?

In truth, it seems highly unlikely that Martin is going to alter his approach. He has been adamant throughout his coaching career that he only knows one way of playing, and he has faced similar criticisms in the past, and he has carried on with what he wants to do.

You have to admire his willingness to stick to his principles, and at the end of the day, it was the style of play that was a big factor in him landing the job at St. Mary’s Stadium in the first place.

So, two defeats won’t trigger such drastic action, but Martin will know that he needs his players to get it right quickly.

What next for Southampton?

The south coast outfit take on Ipswich Town on Tuesday night in what will be a challenging fixture, and there are some more big games on the horizon against Middlesbrough and Leeds.

That means Martin is entering a crucial period, and he will be desperate to get back on track as they look to climb the table and forget about those two losses.