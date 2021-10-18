‘There are opportunities’ – Clear Bolton Wanderers message emerges from Ian Evatt

Bolton Wanderers were on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline when they hosted Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The Trotters were brushed aside by Leam Richardson’s men with ease despite having made a strong start to the season.

Evatt made four changes from his side’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday the week before and may need to shuffle his pack once again on Tuesday evening for the long away trip.

The manager is desperate for some of his fringe players to step up to the mantle against the table topping Pilgrims and Evatt explained why that is when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Obviously with the injuries we’ve got and suspensions now that there are opportunities for people and they have to stand up and take those opportunities.

“There are no good knocking on my door saying ‘I want to play and why am I not playing?’ when you’re given the opportunity and you don’t take it.”

Competition for places is essential in the Football League and has played a significant role in Bolton’s positive start to the season. Amadou Bakayoko started on Saturday and is battling it out with Lloyd Isgrove and Elias Kachunga for a spot on the right wing.

The Verdict

Have Bolton Wanderers had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1. Portsmouth Higher Lower

Over the course of 46 games the squad assembled in the summer goes under intense examination. The credentials of the likes of Harry Brockbank, who came in for Gethin Jones against Wigan, at third tier level are yet to be established and the challenge of Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth will provide a point to judge him on.

Bolton’s tight knit core has its pros and cons, some players thrive off being relied upon but it shows a lack of depth in certain positions. For example, if Eoin Doyle or Oladapo Afolayan were to pick up a knock, the Trotters may not be the same team.