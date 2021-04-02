Bristol City
‘There are no words’, ‘Typical’ – These Bristol City fans react to player blow in Stoke City defeat
Bristol City endured a miserable afternoon as they were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City at Ashton Gate this afternoon.
🔄 We're forced into an early change.#BRCSTO ⚪️ 0-0 🥣 [16] pic.twitter.com/xEH9WU4aQW
— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 2, 2021
The fixture should have been a memorable one for youngster Sam Bell, with Nigel Pearson handing the 18-year-old his first start for the club after a few brief substitute appearances earlier this season.
However, the teenager would only last 15 minutes before he was forced off with what appeared to be a muscle injury.
Of course, the extent of the injury is not yet known, but with only just over a month left of the campaign, there’s every chance Bell may not feature until next season.
Given the Robins’ history with injuries this season, it’s fair to say that the support are growing increasingly frustrated with the number of players who are missing games because of issues they’re picking up.
Here we look at some of the reaction to Bell’s injury from Twitter…
That’s such a shame
— One Stream in Bristol (@OSIBpodcast) April 2, 2021
there are no words.
— ryan carreyett (@rjcarreyett) April 2, 2021
oh that wasn’t supposed to happen
— Cam (@cam_bcfc) April 2, 2021
couldn’t write it could u
— Ashtonout (@bcfcsam12) April 2, 2021
Dislike
— Jon Wilmot (@jwilmot89) April 2, 2021
How very Bristol City 2020/22
— Dillsterism (@gingerminion99) April 2, 2021
bloody typical
— iestyn 🧼 (@genreneutraluno) April 2, 2021