Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘There are no words’, ‘Typical’ – These Bristol City fans react to player blow in Stoke City defeat

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bristol City endured a miserable afternoon as they were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City at Ashton Gate this afternoon.

The fixture should have been a memorable one for youngster Sam Bell, with Nigel Pearson handing the 18-year-old his first start for the club after a few brief substitute appearances earlier this season.

However, the teenager would only last 15 minutes before he was forced off with what appeared to be a muscle injury.

Of course, the extent of the injury is not yet known, but with only just over a month left of the campaign, there’s every chance Bell may not feature until next season.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Bristol City’s academy?

1 of 22

Alfie Mawson

Given the Robins’ history with injuries this season, it’s fair to say that the support are growing increasingly frustrated with the number of players who are missing games because of issues they’re picking up.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bell’s injury from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘There are no words’, ‘Typical’ – These Bristol City fans react to player blow in Stoke City defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: